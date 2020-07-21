All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 16662 169th St. SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, WA
/
16662 169th St. SE
Last updated September 9 2019 at 5:06 AM

16662 169th St. SE

16662 169th St SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16662 169th St SE, Monroe, WA 98272

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
This two story 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Townhome has 900 sq ft of living space. It features a Cozy Living room with TV shelf above the decorative Fireplace and a Dining room with pass through to Kitchen. Two Bedrooms upstairs, along with the Full bathroom. Unit also includes a Half Bath downstairs and in unit Washer and Dryer. The property is located in the Monroe School District. Carport and Street Parking available. And property is only a mile away from HWY 522, so very convenient for commuters!

OUR REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $4,200

Sorry, No Pets Allowed

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Non-Smoking Property

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,400 | Security Deposit $1,400 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Amenities: Fireplace, TV/Cable, Pantry in Kitchen, Covered parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16662 169th St. SE have any available units?
16662 169th St. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, WA.
What amenities does 16662 169th St. SE have?
Some of 16662 169th St. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16662 169th St. SE currently offering any rent specials?
16662 169th St. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16662 169th St. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16662 169th St. SE is pet friendly.
Does 16662 169th St. SE offer parking?
Yes, 16662 169th St. SE offers parking.
Does 16662 169th St. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16662 169th St. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16662 169th St. SE have a pool?
No, 16662 169th St. SE does not have a pool.
Does 16662 169th St. SE have accessible units?
No, 16662 169th St. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 16662 169th St. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16662 169th St. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16662 169th St. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16662 169th St. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morning Run Apartments
18463 Blueberry Ln
Monroe, WA 98201

Similar Pages

Monroe 3 Bedroom ApartmentsMonroe Apartments with Garages
Monroe Apartments with ParkingMonroe Dog Friendly Apartments
Monroe Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WA
Port Orchard, WAEdgewood, WABurlington, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College