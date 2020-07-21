16662 169th St. SE

Amenities

This two story 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Townhome has 900 sq ft of living space. It features a Cozy Living room with TV shelf above the decorative Fireplace and a Dining room with pass through to Kitchen. Two Bedrooms upstairs, along with the Full bathroom. Unit also includes a Half Bath downstairs and in unit Washer and Dryer. The property is located in the Monroe School District. Carport and Street Parking available. And property is only a mile away from HWY 522, so very convenient for commuters!



OUR REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $4,200



Sorry, No Pets Allowed



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Non-Smoking Property



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,400 | Security Deposit $1,400 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease



