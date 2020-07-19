All apartments in Monroe
16100 169th AVE SE
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

16100 169th AVE SE

16100 169th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

16100 169th Avenue Southeast, Monroe, WA 98272

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Fresh and Clean 4 bedroom - Monroe Fryelands - With welcome natural light throughout, this very pleasant home is comfortable and inviting. It is in great condition, ready to enjoy. The family room features a gas fireplace and the living room has a bayed window. The kitchen has a great eating space with bayed window and all of the appliances will stay, including the washer and dryer. The master suite features double closets and 3/4 bath with dual sink vanity. The backyard has lots of space for play, gardening, and entertaining. RV, boat or camper parking too!

OPEN HOUSE MONDAY AUGUST 5 - 6:30PM - 7:30PM

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Move in costs:
Security deposit: equal to 1 month of rent
First months rent due in full before move in
Application fee: $40 per person over 18
Move in Fee: $75
Admin Fee: $125

RENTAL CRITERIA AND APPLICATION DISCLOSURE

The following information will be accessed as part of the screening of any applications for tenancy:

- All information on your application.
- Your rental history via any identifiable prior Landlords
- Credit reports via a third-party Consumer Reporting Agency
- Public records regarding criminal conviction history or registration as a sex offender
- Personal references.
- Verification of employment and/or income (or rental subsidy) amounts.
- Public records regarding civil court records.
- Any other information provided by the applicant (such as anticipated length of tenancy, tenancy commencement date, etc.).
- Any offers or proposals you may choose to make to us (additional rent or deposit funds, extended lease term, guarantors or co-signers, etc.).

General Information:

- Applicant on time for showing appointment, or timely call to reschedule
- Positive government issued picture ID for all adult
- Fully completed application, without material omissions, for every occupant.
- Demonstration of ability to pay complete deposit and rent
- Applications will not be reviewed until received in full. Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until the applications from all members of the group are received.

Income/Credit Requirements:

- General rule is that income from the applicants intending to sign the lease must (collectively) equal or exceed 3 times the rent.
- Proof of adequate income (or reserves) to verify ability to pay rent on time throughout the lease term (select one or more):
Verification of employment and salary/wages.
Recent paystubs from verifiable employer
Tax return copies for self-employed applicants.
Proof of regular investment earnings, social security or other form of governmental rental supplement.
Any additional sources of income that applicant wishes to disclose (i.e. child or spousal support, trust income, financial reserves, etc).
Any rental subsidies which you wish us to consider. NOTE: Exceptions to minimum income requirements are applicable for Section 8/subsidized applicants as provided in SMC 14.08.040(F).
- Favorable credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate that the applicant has a pattern of failure to timely pay financial obligations.

Rental History:

- For applicants with prior rental history, favorable references must be received from minimum of last two landlords
- For applicants without prior rental history, adequate personal references for equivalent to two favorable past landlord references.
-Applicant agrees to obtain insurance protecting the premises from loss or damage caused by Resident(s)/Guest(s) negligence. A minimum of $100,000 of liability coverage needs to be obtained by the provider of your choice. Alternatively, you can use our provider at cost of $12.50 per month and the charge will appear on your lease with your rent charge. All monies received are applied to fees first then rent.

Guarantors:

- Applicants who do not meet our minimum criteria based upon income and/or credit requirements may propose a Guarantor.
- Guarantors are not accepted where the prior landlord or personal references do not meet our minimum criteria

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4599420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16100 169th AVE SE have any available units?
16100 169th AVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, WA.
Is 16100 169th AVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
16100 169th AVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16100 169th AVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 16100 169th AVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 16100 169th AVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 16100 169th AVE SE offers parking.
Does 16100 169th AVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16100 169th AVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16100 169th AVE SE have a pool?
No, 16100 169th AVE SE does not have a pool.
Does 16100 169th AVE SE have accessible units?
No, 16100 169th AVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 16100 169th AVE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16100 169th AVE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16100 169th AVE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16100 169th AVE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
