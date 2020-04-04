All apartments in Monroe
15525 Esther Ave SE

15525 Esther Avenue Southeast · (206) 395-8043
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15525 Esther Avenue Southeast, Monroe, WA 98272

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15525 Esther Ave SE · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1208 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3 Bed 2 Bath - MOVE IN SPECIAL

Stuck at home? Make sure to watch our video tour of this home. See links below in our ad.
We will consider month to month, 6 month and 12 month lease options if you need flexibility during this difficult time.

VIDEO TOUR HERE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyGpJKtRfC4&feature=youtu.be

MOVE IN COSTS

Security deposit: equal to 1 month of rent
First month's rent due in full before move in (regardless of the day of the month your move in)
Application fee: $40 per person over 18
Move in Fee: $75
Admin Fee: $125
Furnace Filter Program: $10/month if applicable

RENTAL CRITERIA AND APPLICATION DISCLOSURE

The following information will be accessed as part of the screening of any applications for tenancy:

- All information on your application.
- Your rental history via any identifiable prior Landlords
- Credit reports via a third-party Consumer Reporting Agency
- Public records regarding criminal conviction history or registration as a sex offender
- Personal references.
- Verification of employment and/or income (or rental subsidy) amounts.
- Public records regarding civil court records.
- Any other information provided by the applicant (such as anticipated length of tenancy, tenancy commencement date, etc.).
- Any offers or proposals you may choose to make to us (additional rent or deposit funds, extended lease term, guarantors or co-signers, etc.).

General Information:

- Applicant on time for showing appointment, or timely call to reschedule
- Positive government issued picture ID for all adult
- Fully completed application, without material omissions, for every occupant.
- Demonstration of ability to pay complete deposit and rent
- Applications will not be reviewed until received in full. Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until the applications from all members of the group are received.

Income/Credit Requirements:

- General rule is that income from the applicants intending to sign the lease must (collectively) equal or exceed 3 times the rent.
- Proof of adequate income (or reserves) to verify ability to pay rent on time throughout the lease term (select one or more):
Verification of employment and salary/wages.
Recent paystubs from verifiable employer
Tax return copies for self-employed applicants.
Proof of regular investment earnings, social security or other form of governmental rental supplement.
Any additional sources of income that applicant wishes to disclose (i.e. child or spousal support, trust income, financial reserves, etc).
Any rental subsidies which you wish us to consider. NOTE: Exceptions to minimum income requirements are applicable for Section 8/subsidized applicants as provided in SMC 14.08.040(F).
- Favorable credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate that the applicant has a pattern of failure to timely pay financial obligations.

Rental History:

- For applicants with prior rental history, favorable references must be received from minimum of last two landlords
- For applicants without prior rental history, adequate personal references for equivalent to two favorable past landlord references.
-Applicant agrees to obtain insurance protecting the premises from loss or damage caused by Resident(s)/Guest(s) negligence. A minimum of $100,000 of liability coverage needs to be obtained by the provider of your choice. Alternatively, you can use our provider at cost of $12.50 per month and the charge will appear on your lease with your rent charge. All monies received are applied to fees first then rent.

Guarantors:

- Applicants who do not meet our minimum criteria based upon income and/or credit requirements may propose a Guarantor.
- Guarantors are not accepted where the prior landlord or personal references do not meet our minimum criteria

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5632200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15525 Esther Ave SE have any available units?
15525 Esther Ave SE has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15525 Esther Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
15525 Esther Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15525 Esther Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 15525 Esther Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 15525 Esther Ave SE offer parking?
No, 15525 Esther Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 15525 Esther Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15525 Esther Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15525 Esther Ave SE have a pool?
No, 15525 Esther Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 15525 Esther Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 15525 Esther Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 15525 Esther Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15525 Esther Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15525 Esther Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15525 Esther Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
