Last updated May 2 2020 at 5:07 PM

4201 Northeast 51st Street

4201 Northeast 51st Street · (360) 217-0583
Location

4201 Northeast 51st Street, Minnehaha, WA 98661
Walnut Grove

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,645

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2698 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located on NE 51st in Vancouver! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Northeast 51st Street have any available units?
4201 Northeast 51st Street has a unit available for $2,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4201 Northeast 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Northeast 51st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Northeast 51st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4201 Northeast 51st Street is pet friendly.
Does 4201 Northeast 51st Street offer parking?
No, 4201 Northeast 51st Street does not offer parking.
Does 4201 Northeast 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 Northeast 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Northeast 51st Street have a pool?
No, 4201 Northeast 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 4201 Northeast 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 4201 Northeast 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Northeast 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4201 Northeast 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4201 Northeast 51st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4201 Northeast 51st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
