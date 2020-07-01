All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 911 70th Ave E Apt 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, WA
/
911 70th Ave E Apt 1
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

911 70th Ave E Apt 1

911 70th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

911 70th Avenue East, Milton, WA 98354

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
Waived $49/per adult app fee for a limited time!

Three Bedrooms, two bathrooms apartment in Milton.

Unit features
- Kitchen includes a dishwasher, microwave
- Washer and dryer

Near multiple stores and restaurants including Milton Lodge, Dave's Of Milton, Denny's and many more.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
No pets allowed
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 911 70th Ave E, Milton, Pierce, Washington, 98354

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5639175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 70th Ave E Apt 1 have any available units?
911 70th Ave E Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, WA.
Is 911 70th Ave E Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
911 70th Ave E Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 70th Ave E Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 911 70th Ave E Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 911 70th Ave E Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 911 70th Ave E Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 911 70th Ave E Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 70th Ave E Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 70th Ave E Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 911 70th Ave E Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 911 70th Ave E Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 911 70th Ave E Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 911 70th Ave E Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 70th Ave E Apt 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 911 70th Ave E Apt 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 70th Ave E Apt 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way
Milton, WA 98354
Copper Creek Apartment Homes
102 5th Ave
Milton, WA 98354

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton Apartments with GymMilton Apartments with Pool
Milton Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WA
North Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College