1805 18th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

***Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1805-18th-ave?p=TenantTurner*** Welcome to this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home! Complete with 768 sqft of living space, garden beds, and oversized detached garage! Ideally situated in a great location with easy access to local freeway for commuting & travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your viewing today! Step inside and into the great living room anchored in a cozy fireplace with brick surround and wood mantle. The fantastic kitchen features rich wood cabinets and eat-in dining area for easy entertaining. Down a short hallway are the 2 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bath. The fenced backyard boasts a large covered patio, and garden beds. Perfect for BBQ's and gatherings! There is also an attached 1 car garage, large detached garage and carport. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.