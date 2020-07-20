All apartments in Milton
Last updated May 12 2019 at 4:51 PM

1805 18th Avenue

1805 18th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1805 18th Avenue, Milton, WA 98354

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
***Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1805-18th-ave?p=TenantTurner*** Welcome to this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home! Complete with 768 sqft of living space, garden beds, and oversized detached garage! Ideally situated in a great location with easy access to local freeway for commuting & travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your viewing today! Step inside and into the great living room anchored in a cozy fireplace with brick surround and wood mantle. The fantastic kitchen features rich wood cabinets and eat-in dining area for easy entertaining. Down a short hallway are the 2 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bath. The fenced backyard boasts a large covered patio, and garden beds. Perfect for BBQ's and gatherings! There is also an attached 1 car garage, large detached garage and carport. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 18th Avenue have any available units?
1805 18th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, WA.
What amenities does 1805 18th Avenue have?
Some of 1805 18th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 18th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1805 18th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 18th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 18th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1805 18th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1805 18th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1805 18th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 18th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 18th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1805 18th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1805 18th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1805 18th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 18th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 18th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 18th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1805 18th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
