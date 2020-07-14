All apartments in Mill Creek
Find more places like The Mill Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek, WA
/
The Mill Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

The Mill Apartment Homes

1324 Mill Creek Blvd · (425) 305-4929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA 98012
Mill Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01C202 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,530

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit 01M206 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,560

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit 01I207 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,570

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01P102 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,517

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 843 sqft

Unit 02A311 · Avail. now

$1,572

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 02A308 · Avail. now

$1,722

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

See 44+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Mill Apartment Homes.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Embrace the charm of the Pacific Northwest at The Mill at Mill Creek Apartments, ideally located alongside spectacular old-growth forests just twenty miles north of Seattle. Our luxury one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Mill Creek, Washington, are set near I-5 and I-405 so you can easily commute to work and drive to the Cascade Mountains. Set on our beautifully landscaped grounds dotted with mature pine trees, our garden community offers a range of premier community amenities, including three seasonal outdoor swimming pools, a soothing spa, and a relaxing sauna.

Your quintessential northwest lifestyle awaits at The Mill at Mill Creek Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500 Security Deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed Restriction
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $300
rent: $35
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit, assigned. Reserved covered carport parking $25/month. Open uncovered parking available at no additional cost. Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Mill Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Mill Apartment Homes has 69 units available starting at $1,517 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Mill Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Mill Apartment Homes's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Mill Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Mill Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Mill Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Mill Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Mill Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Mill Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Mill Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Mill Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Mill Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, The Mill Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does The Mill Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, The Mill Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does The Mill Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Mill Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does The Mill Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
No, The Mill Apartment Homes does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Mill Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mill Creek Meadows
13315 45th Avenue Southeast
Mill Creek, WA 98012
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr
Mill Creek, WA 98012
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd
Mill Creek, WA 98208

Similar Pages

Mill Creek 1 BedroomsMill Creek 2 Bedrooms
Mill Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMill Creek Apartments with Gym
Mill Creek Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAFife, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WA
Maple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity