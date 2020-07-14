The Mill Apartment Homes

Amenities
Embrace the charm of the Pacific Northwest at The Mill at Mill Creek Apartments, ideally located alongside spectacular old-growth forests just twenty miles north of Seattle. Our luxury one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Mill Creek, Washington, are set near I-5 and I-405 so you can easily commute to work and drive to the Cascade Mountains. Set on our beautifully landscaped grounds dotted with mature pine trees, our garden community offers a range of premier community amenities, including three seasonal outdoor swimming pools, a soothing spa, and a relaxing sauna.
Your quintessential northwest lifestyle awaits at The Mill at Mill Creek Apartments.