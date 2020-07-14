The Mill Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool hot tub internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving trash valet

Embrace the charm of the Pacific Northwest at The Mill at Mill Creek Apartments, ideally located alongside spectacular old-growth forests just twenty miles north of Seattle. Our luxury one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Mill Creek, Washington, are set near I-5 and I-405 so you can easily commute to work and drive to the Cascade Mountains. Set on our beautifully landscaped grounds dotted with mature pine trees, our garden community offers a range of premier community amenities, including three seasonal outdoor swimming pools, a soothing spa, and a relaxing sauna.



Your quintessential northwest lifestyle awaits at The Mill at Mill Creek Apartments.