Mill Creek, WA
Monterra
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

Monterra

Open Now until 6pm
13401 Dumas Rd · (469) 804-9791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA 98208

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A103 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,717

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B102 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Unit M201 · Avail. now

$1,960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit K201 · Avail. now

$1,960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monterra.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
Our apartments are located in the heart of Mill Creek and have conveniences that cater to everyone. We are perfectly located steps from the McCollum Park & Ride, a quick trip to the Mill Creek Town Center for all your shopping and dining needs, and a short walk from nearby trails and some of the area's best schools. Our pet-friendly apartments in Mill Creek WA is just 5 miles from the Everett Boeing Plant so you can feel close to work and still be far enough away to unplug and unwind at the end of the day. Live the good life at Monterra luxury apartments with your own in-home washer/dryer, relaxing fireplace, and private balcony with trail views. Give us a call and schedule a tour to discover your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, and 12 month leases
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250 for all units
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned: paid. Assigned Reserved parking spot is $10 per month / Carports are $35 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monterra have any available units?
Monterra has 5 units available starting at $1,717 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Monterra have?
Some of Monterra's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monterra currently offering any rent specials?
Monterra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Monterra pet-friendly?
Yes, Monterra is pet friendly.
Does Monterra offer parking?
Yes, Monterra offers parking.
Does Monterra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Monterra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Monterra have a pool?
No, Monterra does not have a pool.
Does Monterra have accessible units?
No, Monterra does not have accessible units.
Does Monterra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Monterra has units with dishwashers.
Does Monterra have units with air conditioning?
No, Monterra does not have units with air conditioning.
