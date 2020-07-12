Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground 24hr maintenance package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport coffee bar e-payments guest parking internet access online portal smoke-free community trash valet

Our apartments are located in the heart of Mill Creek and have conveniences that cater to everyone. We are perfectly located steps from the McCollum Park & Ride, a quick trip to the Mill Creek Town Center for all your shopping and dining needs, and a short walk from nearby trails and some of the area's best schools. Our pet-friendly apartments in Mill Creek WA is just 5 miles from the Everett Boeing Plant so you can feel close to work and still be far enough away to unplug and unwind at the end of the day. Live the good life at Monterra luxury apartments with your own in-home washer/dryer, relaxing fireplace, and private balcony with trail views. Give us a call and schedule a tour to discover your new home.