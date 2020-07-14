Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage parking cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Mill Creek Meadows has a variety of spacious one, two and three bedroom garden style apartments. See our Floor Plans! All contain a variety of luxurious upgrades including Roman soaking tubs, walk-in closets, upscale granite bartops, sleek and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances, full size washer/dryers, Pergo-Inspired flooring and modern electric fireplaces. The Mill Creek Meadows community is located in a gorgeous northwest park-like setting. Enjoy a friendly BBQ in our picnic area. Have fun with your kids in our expansive playground or burn off the stress of the day in our state-of-the-art Fitness Center.