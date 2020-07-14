All apartments in Mill Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Mill Creek Meadows

13315 45th Avenue Southeast · (425) 321-2805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13315 45th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 314-206 · Avail. now

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

Unit 314-104 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 307-206 · Avail. now

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 308-308 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit 515-302 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mill Creek Meadows.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
parking
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Mill Creek Meadows has a variety of spacious one, two and three bedroom garden style apartments. See our Floor Plans! All contain a variety of luxurious upgrades including Roman soaking tubs, walk-in closets, upscale granite bartops, sleek and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances, full size washer/dryers, Pergo-Inspired flooring and modern electric fireplaces. The Mill Creek Meadows community is located in a gorgeous northwest park-like setting. Enjoy a friendly BBQ in our picnic area. Have fun with your kids in our expansive playground or burn off the stress of the day in our state-of-the-art Fitness Center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-17 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight 60 lb each. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mill Creek Meadows have any available units?
Mill Creek Meadows has 8 units available starting at $1,760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mill Creek Meadows have?
Some of Mill Creek Meadows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mill Creek Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Mill Creek Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mill Creek Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Mill Creek Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Mill Creek Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Mill Creek Meadows offers parking.
Does Mill Creek Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mill Creek Meadows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mill Creek Meadows have a pool?
No, Mill Creek Meadows does not have a pool.
Does Mill Creek Meadows have accessible units?
No, Mill Creek Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Mill Creek Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mill Creek Meadows has units with dishwashers.
Does Mill Creek Meadows have units with air conditioning?
No, Mill Creek Meadows does not have units with air conditioning.
