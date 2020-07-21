All apartments in Mill Creek
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

16208 15th Drive Southeast

16208 15th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

16208 15th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
16208 15th Drive Southeast Available 04/01/20 Light-Filled Home in Private Neighborhood in the Heart of Mill Creek! - Beautiful NW contemporary craftsmanship is ideally located in the community of well-kept residences in the sought after Emerald Heights neighborhood! Tons of light throughout, new carpet, gleaming hardwood floors, and paint refresh! A/C! Ideally laid out home for entertaining and harmony: enter into the two-story entry and into the cozy living room with gas fireplace which flows into a sun-filled open-concept kitchen & dining area. The kitchen features upgraded appliances (gas stove!), garden window to showcase your herbs and plants, an eat-up bar and a French door to the private sunny deck with gas connection for a BBQ, perfect for outdoor grilling and gatherings. There is a large bedroom/office with double doors just off the entry, a half-bath, and a large dedicated laundry/mudroom just off the 2-car garage.

Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings at opposite sides of the house: a huge corner bedroom full-bath at one end and the spacious master at the other. The master bath has a windowed walk-in closet with built-ins, a glorious soaking tub and double sinks. All cabinetry in the house is getting refreshed. Low maintenance fenced yard!

This home is conveniently located in a very welcoming, landscaped neighborhood connected by a private drive, no excess traffic! It's a short walk down the hill to Bothell-Everett Hwy to mainline bus stops, restaurants, groceries, and Mill Creek Town Center. You are minutes from major freeways and Park & Rides, Mill Creek Town Center shopping, Central Market and Sprouts groceries, restaurants, bars, banks, LA Fitness, Hot Yoga, Fred Meyer, and Arena Sports Family Recreation Center. Enjoy the Mill Creek Festival, Summer Music Nights and parades! Pet-friendly! It's a short stroll across the street into the dog-friendly Mill Creek Nature Preserve with paved trails, a creek, an off-leash dog park, and play area.

Highly rated Everett schools: Woodside Elem, Heatherwood Middle, Henry M. Jackson (renter to verify). This home will not stay on the market long! You are going to love living here!

- Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com required.
-Tenant are responsible for all utilities; owner pays HOA fees.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Security Deposit of one $2,500 required.
- Administrative Fee of $250
- Furnace Filter Reduction Program is $10/month
- No smoking property, inside and out.
- Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

(RLNE5630375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16208 15th Drive Southeast have any available units?
16208 15th Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 16208 15th Drive Southeast have?
Some of 16208 15th Drive Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16208 15th Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
16208 15th Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16208 15th Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 16208 15th Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 16208 15th Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 16208 15th Drive Southeast offers parking.
Does 16208 15th Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16208 15th Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16208 15th Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 16208 15th Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 16208 15th Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 16208 15th Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 16208 15th Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 16208 15th Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16208 15th Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16208 15th Drive Southeast has units with air conditioning.
