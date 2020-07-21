Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking bbq/grill garage yoga

16208 15th Drive Southeast Available 04/01/20 Light-Filled Home in Private Neighborhood in the Heart of Mill Creek! - Beautiful NW contemporary craftsmanship is ideally located in the community of well-kept residences in the sought after Emerald Heights neighborhood! Tons of light throughout, new carpet, gleaming hardwood floors, and paint refresh! A/C! Ideally laid out home for entertaining and harmony: enter into the two-story entry and into the cozy living room with gas fireplace which flows into a sun-filled open-concept kitchen & dining area. The kitchen features upgraded appliances (gas stove!), garden window to showcase your herbs and plants, an eat-up bar and a French door to the private sunny deck with gas connection for a BBQ, perfect for outdoor grilling and gatherings. There is a large bedroom/office with double doors just off the entry, a half-bath, and a large dedicated laundry/mudroom just off the 2-car garage.



Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings at opposite sides of the house: a huge corner bedroom full-bath at one end and the spacious master at the other. The master bath has a windowed walk-in closet with built-ins, a glorious soaking tub and double sinks. All cabinetry in the house is getting refreshed. Low maintenance fenced yard!



This home is conveniently located in a very welcoming, landscaped neighborhood connected by a private drive, no excess traffic! It's a short walk down the hill to Bothell-Everett Hwy to mainline bus stops, restaurants, groceries, and Mill Creek Town Center. You are minutes from major freeways and Park & Rides, Mill Creek Town Center shopping, Central Market and Sprouts groceries, restaurants, bars, banks, LA Fitness, Hot Yoga, Fred Meyer, and Arena Sports Family Recreation Center. Enjoy the Mill Creek Festival, Summer Music Nights and parades! Pet-friendly! It's a short stroll across the street into the dog-friendly Mill Creek Nature Preserve with paved trails, a creek, an off-leash dog park, and play area.



Highly rated Everett schools: Woodside Elem, Heatherwood Middle, Henry M. Jackson (renter to verify). This home will not stay on the market long! You are going to love living here!



- Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com required.

-Tenant are responsible for all utilities; owner pays HOA fees.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Security Deposit of one $2,500 required.

- Administrative Fee of $250

- Furnace Filter Reduction Program is $10/month

- No smoking property, inside and out.

- Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.



