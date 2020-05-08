15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court

Country Club Dr. Large 3BR 2BA condo. - 3 BR/2 BA top floor condo



Welcome, Home to Country Club Estates, your peaceful setting near Mill Creek Country Club and West Coast Aquatics Center. Backs to Greenbelt Mill Creek Community Association Nature Reserve. Features swimming pool and wading pool, workout gym, community clubhouse, reserved covered parking.



The unit is a top floor, corner unit with a balcony overlooking wooded green space.



Sorry, no cats, small dog only (under 20 lbs), no smoking.



Water Sewer Garbage included in the Rent.



To view our qualifications please go to www.urbankey.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5582919)