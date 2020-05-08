All apartments in Mill Creek
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301

15433 Country Club Drive · (206) 932-1090
Location

15433 Country Club Drive, Mill Creek, WA 98012
Mill Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301 · Avail. now

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1313 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
Country Club Dr. Large 3BR 2BA condo. - 3 BR/2 BA top floor condo

Welcome, Home to Country Club Estates, your peaceful setting near Mill Creek Country Club and West Coast Aquatics Center. Backs to Greenbelt Mill Creek Community Association Nature Reserve. Features swimming pool and wading pool, workout gym, community clubhouse, reserved covered parking.

The unit is a top floor, corner unit with a balcony overlooking wooded green space.

Sorry, no cats, small dog only (under 20 lbs), no smoking.

Water Sewer Garbage included in the Rent.

To view our qualifications please go to www.urbankey.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5582919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301 have any available units?
15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301 has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301 have?
Some of 15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301 currently offering any rent specials?
15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301 is pet friendly.
Does 15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301 offer parking?
Yes, 15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301 does offer parking.
Does 15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301 have a pool?
Yes, 15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301 has a pool.
Does 15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301 have accessible units?
No, 15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301 does not have accessible units.
Does 15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301 does not have units with air conditioning.
