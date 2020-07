Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Quiet Mill Creek Rambler - Quiet Mill Creek Rambler includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bath has a large soaking tub, large walk in closet, double sinks and a coble stone flooring shower. Enjoy your formal and casual living rooms each with their own fireplaces. Entertain your guests on the oversized deck or in your formal dinning room. Two car garage, washer/dryer hook ups/no pets



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5076589)