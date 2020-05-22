All apartments in Mill Creek
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

14009 34th Dr SE #B

14009 34th Drive Southeast · (425) 217-3598
Location

14009 34th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14009 34th Dr SE #B · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1537 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Mill Creek Townhome in EXCELLENT location - Walk to the Grocery Store! - Northpointe HOA, Spacious Townhome, built in 2014 is located in the desirable area of Mill Creek, walk to parks, schools, grocery stores and more! Convenient living!
* Kitchen with granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a large pantry.
* Upstairs is a loft space at the top of the stairs that is big enough for home office, sitting area, play area.
* Attached 2 car garage for additional storage.
* Master bath features a soaking tub, separate shower and his and her sinks.
* Master suite has his and her closets!
* 2 additional bedrooms and one full bath located upstairs.
* Gas heating and water!
* Close to freeway access, schools, shopping, entertaining, parks and more!
* Sorry, we do not accept pets at this home.

**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4838327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14009 34th Dr SE #B have any available units?
14009 34th Dr SE #B has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14009 34th Dr SE #B have?
Some of 14009 34th Dr SE #B's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14009 34th Dr SE #B currently offering any rent specials?
14009 34th Dr SE #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14009 34th Dr SE #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 14009 34th Dr SE #B is pet friendly.
Does 14009 34th Dr SE #B offer parking?
Yes, 14009 34th Dr SE #B does offer parking.
Does 14009 34th Dr SE #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14009 34th Dr SE #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14009 34th Dr SE #B have a pool?
No, 14009 34th Dr SE #B does not have a pool.
Does 14009 34th Dr SE #B have accessible units?
No, 14009 34th Dr SE #B does not have accessible units.
Does 14009 34th Dr SE #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 14009 34th Dr SE #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14009 34th Dr SE #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 14009 34th Dr SE #B does not have units with air conditioning.
