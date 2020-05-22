14009 34th Dr SE #B

Amenities

Spacious Mill Creek Townhome in EXCELLENT location - Walk to the Grocery Store! - Northpointe HOA, Spacious Townhome, built in 2014 is located in the desirable area of Mill Creek, walk to parks, schools, grocery stores and more! Convenient living!

* Kitchen with granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a large pantry.

* Upstairs is a loft space at the top of the stairs that is big enough for home office, sitting area, play area.

* Attached 2 car garage for additional storage.

* Master bath features a soaking tub, separate shower and his and her sinks.

* Master suite has his and her closets!

* 2 additional bedrooms and one full bath located upstairs.

* Gas heating and water!

* Close to freeway access, schools, shopping, entertaining, parks and more!

* Sorry, we do not accept pets at this home.



