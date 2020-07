Amenities

13424 33rd Avenue SE Available 01/24/20 Fantastic Location! - First two weeks of January FREE!!! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home. Great location! Located by two pocket parks in the Meadows Development. Formal living room, dining room, & family room. Gas fireplaces located in both master bedroom and family room. Kitchen has island and walk in pantry. Five piece master bath. All rooms w/ walk-in closets. Minimal backyard. Available Now



(RLNE3487953)