All apartments in Mill Creek East
Find more places like 3807 186th PL SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
3807 186th PL SE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

3807 186th PL SE

3807 186th Place Southeast · (425) 209-0252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek East
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3807 186th Place Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3807 186th PL SE · Avail. Jul 26

$3,600

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3542 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
guest suite
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
guest suite
3807 186th PL SE Available 07/26/20 Elegant Bothell Home....... - Beautiful Bothell home located in the desirable Fernwood Hills subdivision. This home feeds into the award-winning Northshore school district (three blocks from Northshore High School). The home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a large bonus/entertainment room. The lower level features a grand foyer area that is open to the formal living room, dining room and beautiful staircase. The gourmet kitchen is open to the family room. There is a guest suite that is complete with a full bath. Upstairs features the master bedroom (with en-suite), 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large bonus room. No smoking. No pets.

First month's rent, security deposit (one month’s rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $11,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5649350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 186th PL SE have any available units?
3807 186th PL SE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3807 186th PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
3807 186th PL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 186th PL SE pet-friendly?
No, 3807 186th PL SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 3807 186th PL SE offer parking?
Yes, 3807 186th PL SE offers parking.
Does 3807 186th PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 186th PL SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 186th PL SE have a pool?
No, 3807 186th PL SE does not have a pool.
Does 3807 186th PL SE have accessible units?
No, 3807 186th PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 186th PL SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3807 186th PL SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3807 186th PL SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3807 186th PL SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3807 186th PL SE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mill Creek East 2 BedroomsMill Creek East 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mill Creek East Apartments with GaragesMill Creek East Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mill Creek East Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Bothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WA
Artondale, WAWhite Center, WAOak Harbor, WASilver Firs, WALake Stevens, WAMount Vernon, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity