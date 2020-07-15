Amenities

garage guest suite clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage guest suite

3807 186th PL SE Available 07/26/20 Elegant Bothell Home....... - Beautiful Bothell home located in the desirable Fernwood Hills subdivision. This home feeds into the award-winning Northshore school district (three blocks from Northshore High School). The home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a large bonus/entertainment room. The lower level features a grand foyer area that is open to the formal living room, dining room and beautiful staircase. The gourmet kitchen is open to the family room. There is a guest suite that is complete with a full bath. Upstairs features the master bedroom (with en-suite), 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large bonus room. No smoking. No pets.



First month's rent, security deposit (one month’s rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $11,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5649350)