Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
3723 166th St SE
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

3723 166th St SE

3723 166th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3723 166th Street Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
3723 166th St SE Available 12/15/19 Beautiful Home with 2nd Master Suite in Great Location, Fenced Yard, Pet(s!) - A welcoming foyer greets you w/ gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level of home. Well-appointed epicurean center island kitchen boasts slab granite counters, full tile backsplash, SS appliances & spacious pantry, and flows into a dining space and family room with gas fireplace - perfect for entertaining! An audio system throughout the house adds to the ambiance. A large, bright den and 1/2 bath are also on this floor. Wired with security system.

Upstairs owner's retreat overlooking mature landscaping in rear yard, w/ over-sized 5pc en-suite bath & walk-in closet. 2nd master/guest suite w/ separate en-suite bath at the other end of the house! 2 other generous bedrooms, a 3rd full bath, and a spacious laundry room are upstairs. The yard is lush and beautiful with three Mangnolia trees, a plethora of colorful Hydrangeas, a fountain has daily visits from birds and humming birds, raised beds, mature strawberry bed (5+ lbs a year!) a sprinkler system and a fenced backyard. It is surrounded by tall trees with no windows from neighbors looking into the yard.

This home is conveniently located in a community of well-kept upscale residences in Carriage Park, sprinkled w/ meticulously maintained parks & paths with a basketball hoop area just a few houses away. Just a couple of blocks off 35th Avenue to take you to Bothell-Everett Hwy or Hwy 9 to I-5 and I-405, Hwy 9. Flights out of Paine Field are less than 20 min away! Close to fantastic shopping, restaurants and shopping at Mill Creek Town Center; Costco; and between both Alderwood and Everett Malls. Highly-rated Everett Schools (Forest View Elementary, Gateway Middle, Jackson High).

This home will not stay on the market long! You are going to love living here!

- Pet(s) possibly negotiable with pet rent and pet screening.
-Tenants are responsible for all utilities
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Security Deposit of one month's rent is required.
- Administrative Fee of $250
- Furnace Filter Reduction Program available $10/month
- No smoking property, inside and out.
- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

(RLNE5389485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 166th St SE have any available units?
3723 166th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 3723 166th St SE have?
Some of 3723 166th St SE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 166th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
3723 166th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 166th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3723 166th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 3723 166th St SE offer parking?
No, 3723 166th St SE does not offer parking.
Does 3723 166th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3723 166th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 166th St SE have a pool?
No, 3723 166th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 3723 166th St SE have accessible units?
No, 3723 166th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 166th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3723 166th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3723 166th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3723 166th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.

