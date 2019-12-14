Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets guest suite

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite pet friendly

3723 166th St SE Available 12/15/19 Beautiful Home with 2nd Master Suite in Great Location, Fenced Yard, Pet(s!) - A welcoming foyer greets you w/ gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level of home. Well-appointed epicurean center island kitchen boasts slab granite counters, full tile backsplash, SS appliances & spacious pantry, and flows into a dining space and family room with gas fireplace - perfect for entertaining! An audio system throughout the house adds to the ambiance. A large, bright den and 1/2 bath are also on this floor. Wired with security system.



Upstairs owner's retreat overlooking mature landscaping in rear yard, w/ over-sized 5pc en-suite bath & walk-in closet. 2nd master/guest suite w/ separate en-suite bath at the other end of the house! 2 other generous bedrooms, a 3rd full bath, and a spacious laundry room are upstairs. The yard is lush and beautiful with three Mangnolia trees, a plethora of colorful Hydrangeas, a fountain has daily visits from birds and humming birds, raised beds, mature strawberry bed (5+ lbs a year!) a sprinkler system and a fenced backyard. It is surrounded by tall trees with no windows from neighbors looking into the yard.



This home is conveniently located in a community of well-kept upscale residences in Carriage Park, sprinkled w/ meticulously maintained parks & paths with a basketball hoop area just a few houses away. Just a couple of blocks off 35th Avenue to take you to Bothell-Everett Hwy or Hwy 9 to I-5 and I-405, Hwy 9. Flights out of Paine Field are less than 20 min away! Close to fantastic shopping, restaurants and shopping at Mill Creek Town Center; Costco; and between both Alderwood and Everett Malls. Highly-rated Everett Schools (Forest View Elementary, Gateway Middle, Jackson High).



This home will not stay on the market long! You are going to love living here!



- Pet(s) possibly negotiable with pet rent and pet screening.

-Tenants are responsible for all utilities

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Security Deposit of one month's rent is required.

- Administrative Fee of $250

- Furnace Filter Reduction Program available $10/month

- No smoking property, inside and out.

- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



