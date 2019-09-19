All apartments in Mill Creek East
Find more places like 3624 196th Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
3624 196th Pl SE
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

3624 196th Pl SE

3624 196th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek East
See all
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

3624 196th Place Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
3624 196th Pl SE Available 10/05/19 Stunning 4 Bedroom with Loft in Bothell - Oct Available. - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the Reserve at North Creek community features stunning interiors, is close to all and is available to move into beginning of October!

The main level boasts gorgeous natural light, hardwood floors with large kitchen that opens to the dining room, living room and back deck. The lovely kitchen features Espresso stained cabinets, granite slab counters, large pantry and stainless steel appliances. A carpeted living room and half bath is on the main. The carpeted stairs lead to a large loft, 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths and the laundry room. The master suite has a walk-in closet and spa-like retreat.

Conveniently located within minutes to award-winning schools (Northshore School District), 405 and I-5 freeways, Mill Creek Town Center shopping and dining.

Preferred 6 month lease. Tenant pays all utilities.

Move-In Fees:
-First month: $2900.00
-Deposit: $2900.00 (minus application fees)

Please contact Lori Bannister 425.466.8555 for more information.

(RLNE4396997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3624 196th Pl SE have any available units?
3624 196th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 3624 196th Pl SE have?
Some of 3624 196th Pl SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3624 196th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
3624 196th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3624 196th Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 3624 196th Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 3624 196th Pl SE offer parking?
No, 3624 196th Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 3624 196th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3624 196th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3624 196th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 3624 196th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 3624 196th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 3624 196th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3624 196th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3624 196th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3624 196th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3624 196th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mill Creek East 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMill Creek East 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Mill Creek East Apartments with GaragesMill Creek East Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mill Creek East Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Bothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WA
Artondale, WAWhite Center, WAOak Harbor, WASilver Firs, WALake Stevens, WAMount Vernon, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College