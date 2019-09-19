Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry hot tub

3624 196th Pl SE Available 10/05/19 Stunning 4 Bedroom with Loft in Bothell - Oct Available. - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the Reserve at North Creek community features stunning interiors, is close to all and is available to move into beginning of October!



The main level boasts gorgeous natural light, hardwood floors with large kitchen that opens to the dining room, living room and back deck. The lovely kitchen features Espresso stained cabinets, granite slab counters, large pantry and stainless steel appliances. A carpeted living room and half bath is on the main. The carpeted stairs lead to a large loft, 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths and the laundry room. The master suite has a walk-in closet and spa-like retreat.



Conveniently located within minutes to award-winning schools (Northshore School District), 405 and I-5 freeways, Mill Creek Town Center shopping and dining.



Preferred 6 month lease. Tenant pays all utilities.



Move-In Fees:

-First month: $2900.00

-Deposit: $2900.00 (minus application fees)



Please contact Lori Bannister 425.466.8555 for more information.



(RLNE4396997)