Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
3510 192nd St SE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

3510 192nd St SE

3510 192nd Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3510 192nd Street Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
3510 192nd St SE Available 06/01/20 Charming 4 Bedroom Waiting for You to Make it Home! - Application Pending:

With tons of natural light coming in & an easy flowing main floor, your home is an entertainers' delight! Beautiful kitchen w/SS appliances, center island & walk in pantry. Upstairs: the generous light filled Master en suite w/a huge walk in closet and laundry room. Additional bedrooms, full bath & open Loft area. Fully landscaped backyard with fencing & covered deck for a morning cup of Joe.

Located just minutes from I-405, this cozy community offers easy access to numerous amenities, including Mill Creek Town Center, fitness facilities, and the University of Washington at Bothell. You'll also appreciate nearby outdoor recreation areas, including North Creek Park and Trail, Tambark Creek Park, and Martha Lake for swimming and fishing.

Fully trained dog only allowed on case by case with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 6/1/2020

#2011

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4626683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 192nd St SE have any available units?
3510 192nd St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 3510 192nd St SE have?
Some of 3510 192nd St SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 192nd St SE currently offering any rent specials?
3510 192nd St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 192nd St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 192nd St SE is pet friendly.
Does 3510 192nd St SE offer parking?
No, 3510 192nd St SE does not offer parking.
Does 3510 192nd St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 192nd St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 192nd St SE have a pool?
No, 3510 192nd St SE does not have a pool.
Does 3510 192nd St SE have accessible units?
No, 3510 192nd St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 192nd St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 192nd St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3510 192nd St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3510 192nd St SE does not have units with air conditioning.

