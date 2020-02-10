2201 192nd St SE

Amenities

Get a $250 Visa Gift Card if you move in before Feb 1st 2020! Welcome to this Incredibly located condo, featuring 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, and 1,120 sq ft of living space. The Updated Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, and a separate Pantry. The Entry has lots of storage cabinets for shoes and other items, the Living room includes Entertainment Center Built-Ins, a Gas Fireplace and access to the Deck. The Master Bathroom has an Unbelievable Rain Fall Shower with Tile Floors and Glass Doors. Both Bedrooms include large Windows which provide an Abundance of Natural Light. This property also comes with a Private One Car Garage. Conveniently Located with easy access to Both I-5 and I-405 and is close to Boeing and Other Major Employment Centers. Pets are permitted. Water/Sewer included in the rental price! **** The LOCK BOX is on the GARAGE to the right of the Y building. Garage #6 **** Initial 4 month lease with option to renew, minimum.



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,685 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted



Pet Policy: Dogs/Cats Allowed (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric,Garbage,Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,895 | Security Deposit $1,895 | $100 Document fee applies | Initial 4 month lease with option to renew



