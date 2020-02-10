All apartments in Mill Creek East
Find more places like 2201 192nd St SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
2201 192nd St SE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:43 PM

2201 192nd St SE

2201 192nd Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek East
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2201 192nd Street Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Get a $250 Visa Gift Card if you move in before Feb 1st 2020! Welcome to this Incredibly located condo, featuring 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, and 1,120 sq ft of living space. The Updated Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, and a separate Pantry. The Entry has lots of storage cabinets for shoes and other items, the Living room includes Entertainment Center Built-Ins, a Gas Fireplace and access to the Deck. The Master Bathroom has an Unbelievable Rain Fall Shower with Tile Floors and Glass Doors. Both Bedrooms include large Windows which provide an Abundance of Natural Light. This property also comes with a Private One Car Garage. Conveniently Located with easy access to Both I-5 and I-405 and is close to Boeing and Other Major Employment Centers. Pets are permitted. Water/Sewer included in the rental price! **** The LOCK BOX is on the GARAGE to the right of the Y building. Garage #6 **** Initial 4 month lease with option to renew, minimum.

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,685 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted

Pet Policy: Dogs/Cats Allowed (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric,Garbage,Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,895 | Security Deposit $1,895 | $100 Document fee applies | Initial 4 month lease with option to renew

Amenities: Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Garage, Gas Fireplace, Pantry in Kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 192nd St SE have any available units?
2201 192nd St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 2201 192nd St SE have?
Some of 2201 192nd St SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 192nd St SE currently offering any rent specials?
2201 192nd St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 192nd St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 192nd St SE is pet friendly.
Does 2201 192nd St SE offer parking?
Yes, 2201 192nd St SE offers parking.
Does 2201 192nd St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 192nd St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 192nd St SE have a pool?
No, 2201 192nd St SE does not have a pool.
Does 2201 192nd St SE have accessible units?
No, 2201 192nd St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 192nd St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 192nd St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 192nd St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 192nd St SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mill Creek East 2 BedroomsMill Creek East Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mill Creek East Apartments with PoolMill Creek East Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Mill Creek East Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WA
Burlington, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College