2009 196th St SE #D202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Spacious 3bed/2bath Condo for rent - Property Id: 67722



Light and bright, remodeled spacious 3 bed 2 bath condo for rent

Beautiful kitchen with lots of storage space + pantry.

Master bed with walk-in closet, 2 sink vanities.

Patio faces to green protected area for privacy and lots of natural light in the home.

Storage on patio deck.

2 dedicated covered - garage parking spaces.

Highly sought Northshore school district.

Full sized Washer and dryer inside unit.

Close to 405, grocery.

Photos taken before renting out last time.

=============

1st month rent + security deposit. Non-smoking. No Pets. Min 12 month lease, all occupants must have min credit score of 650, satisfactory rental references and must pass background check, Income must be min 3 x Rent. Owner pays HOA dues which cover water, sewer, garbage. Tenant to pay electricity, cable and internet. Must have Renter's Insu. $45 Non-Refundable for Background Check reqd for all 18+. Must fill in paper application.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/67722p

Property Id 67722



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5131721)