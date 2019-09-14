All apartments in Mill Creek East
2009 196th St SE #D202

2009 196th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2009 196th Street Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious 3bed/2bath Condo for rent - Property Id: 67722

Light and bright, remodeled spacious 3 bed 2 bath condo for rent
Beautiful kitchen with lots of storage space + pantry.
Master bed with walk-in closet, 2 sink vanities.
Patio faces to green protected area for privacy and lots of natural light in the home.
Storage on patio deck.
2 dedicated covered - garage parking spaces.
Highly sought Northshore school district.
Full sized Washer and dryer inside unit.
Close to 405, grocery.
Photos taken before renting out last time.
=============
1st month rent + security deposit. Non-smoking. No Pets. Min 12 month lease, all occupants must have min credit score of 650, satisfactory rental references and must pass background check, Income must be min 3 x Rent. Owner pays HOA dues which cover water, sewer, garbage. Tenant to pay electricity, cable and internet. Must have Renter's Insu. $45 Non-Refundable for Background Check reqd for all 18+. Must fill in paper application.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/67722p
Property Id 67722

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5131721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 196th St SE #D202 have any available units?
2009 196th St SE #D202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 2009 196th St SE #D202 have?
Some of 2009 196th St SE #D202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 196th St SE #D202 currently offering any rent specials?
2009 196th St SE #D202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 196th St SE #D202 pet-friendly?
No, 2009 196th St SE #D202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 2009 196th St SE #D202 offer parking?
Yes, 2009 196th St SE #D202 offers parking.
Does 2009 196th St SE #D202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2009 196th St SE #D202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 196th St SE #D202 have a pool?
No, 2009 196th St SE #D202 does not have a pool.
Does 2009 196th St SE #D202 have accessible units?
No, 2009 196th St SE #D202 does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 196th St SE #D202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 196th St SE #D202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 196th St SE #D202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 196th St SE #D202 does not have units with air conditioning.
