2009 196th St SE #D202

Amenities
Spacious 3bed/2bath Condo for rent - Property Id: 67722
Light and bright, remodeled spacious 3 bed 2 bath condo for rent
Beautiful kitchen with lots of storage space + pantry.
Master bed with walk-in closet, 2 sink vanities.
Patio faces to green protected area for privacy and lots of natural light in the home.
Storage on patio deck.
2 dedicated covered - garage parking spaces.
Highly sought Northshore school district.
Full sized Washer and dryer inside unit.
Close to 405, grocery.
Photos taken before renting out last time.
1st month rent + security deposit. Non-smoking. No Pets. Min 12 month lease, all occupants must have min credit score of 650, satisfactory rental references and must pass background check, Income must be min 3 x Rent. Owner pays HOA dues which cover water, sewer, garbage. Tenant to pay electricity, cable and internet. Must have Renter's Insu. $45 Non-Refundable for Background Check reqd for all 18+. Must fill in paper application.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/67722p
Property Id 67722
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5131721)