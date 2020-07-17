All apartments in Mill Creek East
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2009 196th St SE D201

2009 196th Street Southeast · (206) 577-0591 ext. 291
Location

2009 196th Street Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2009 196th St SE D201 · Avail. now

$2,045

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Large 3 bedroom Condo w/ private **GARAGE** Bothell - Millcreek - Fantastic Layout! 2009 196th St SE Apt D201, Bothell, WA. 98012

This wonderfully spacious & open three bed 2 bath floorplan in the desirable Tambar Condo Community. Close to Restaurants, shopping, entertainment & Highways. Corner unit offers the benefit of tall ceilings along w/ balcony perfect for a bistro set & relaxing w/ your own wooded view & huge windows that overlook a protected greenbelt for the ultimate privacy.
Enjoy Chef's Kit w/ XL eat-at-bar, Living Area w/ Gas FP, Expansive Master Suite w/ 5-pc bath & double closets, plenty of storage space, W/D in unit, 1-car private garage with extra storage, and also one numbered reserved parking spot (#92).
Unit is only 2 miles to I-5 & I-405 access -WOW! Check out more on Zillow.

Lease Details:
• Application Fee: $45 per adult
• Rent: $2045
• Deposit: $2045
• Performance Deposit: $500 due with application (applies towards security deposit once approved)
• Term: 12 months
• Required: 700 credit score or better, 2 years rental history, 2.5 to 3 times the monthly rent in income, 1 yr work history, Review of Court Records.
• Pets: Sorry No Pets – Please do not ask
• Utilities: $50 per occupant for utility contribution.
• Tenant pays for electricity. Owner says she only used fireplace with blower and that her electricity was only $23 per month
• Required @ Signing: 1st, last + deposit – (LMR can be paid in 3 installments) 1st full month’s rent paid up front. Prorated rent due second month.
• Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

Schedule Tour: https://showmojo.com/l/2121f9909c
If you have any questions, please Contact Liv McCoy at 206-577-0591 or liv@rpapm.com

Keywords: Bothell, Mill Creek, Canyon Park, North Creek, Kennard Corner, Thrashers Corner

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

