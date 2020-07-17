2009 196th St SE D201

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Large 3 bedroom Condo w/ private **GARAGE** Bothell - Millcreek - Fantastic Layout! 2009 196th St SE Apt D201, Bothell, WA. 98012



This wonderfully spacious & open three bed 2 bath floorplan in the desirable Tambar Condo Community. Close to Restaurants, shopping, entertainment & Highways. Corner unit offers the benefit of tall ceilings along w/ balcony perfect for a bistro set & relaxing w/ your own wooded view & huge windows that overlook a protected greenbelt for the ultimate privacy.

Enjoy Chef's Kit w/ XL eat-at-bar, Living Area w/ Gas FP, Expansive Master Suite w/ 5-pc bath & double closets, plenty of storage space, W/D in unit, 1-car private garage with extra storage, and also one numbered reserved parking spot (#92).

Unit is only 2 miles to I-5 & I-405 access -WOW! Check out more on Zillow.



Lease Details:

• Application Fee: $45 per adult

• Rent: $2045

• Deposit: $2045

• Performance Deposit: $500 due with application (applies towards security deposit once approved)

• Term: 12 months

• Required: 700 credit score or better, 2 years rental history, 2.5 to 3 times the monthly rent in income, 1 yr work history, Review of Court Records.

• Pets: Sorry No Pets – Please do not ask

• Utilities: $50 per occupant for utility contribution.

• Tenant pays for electricity. Owner says she only used fireplace with blower and that her electricity was only $23 per month

• Required @ Signing: 1st, last + deposit – (LMR can be paid in 3 installments) 1st full month’s rent paid up front. Prorated rent due second month.

• Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)



Schedule Tour: https://showmojo.com/l/2121f9909c

If you have any questions, please Contact Liv McCoy at 206-577-0591 or liv@rpapm.com



