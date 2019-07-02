19812 37th Dr Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking bbq/grill cats allowed garage media room pet friendly dogs allowed

Very bright east facing, corner lot home, in-front of community park.

Den in the main floor and loft in first floor model with a lot of open space and light throughout home.

Hardwood flooring in the floor, Huge living room, Huge granite island, French door refrigerator & Walk in pantry and more.

Fenced backyard with pavement done for your next BBQ and outdoor dinner parties, same time don't worry about lawn for your kids to play or for you to take a walk or bike, our home is right in front of the community park with a lot of areas to play, bike, walk and maintained by HOA for you!

Come and see our huge 7.2 home theater setup right in your living room and how it will take your next movie night or Game night with your guests to next level and wow your guests!

2 Parks inside the community with picnic area, Shelter, Basket ball court etc.,

Checkout our rose garden !

2 cars garage and a lot of open parking in front of home.

Walkable distance to Fernwood elementary school & High School.

Model Home video tour - https://youtu.be/1QrFjdYa7kE