All apartments in Mill Creek East
Find more places like 19812 37th Dr Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
19812 37th Dr Se
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:13 AM

19812 37th Dr Se

19812 37th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek East
See all
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

19812 37th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Very bright east facing, corner lot home, in-front of community park.
Den in the main floor and loft in first floor model with a lot of open space and light throughout home.
Hardwood flooring in the floor, Huge living room, Huge granite island, French door refrigerator & Walk in pantry and more.
Fenced backyard with pavement done for your next BBQ and outdoor dinner parties, same time don't worry about lawn for your kids to play or for you to take a walk or bike, our home is right in front of the community park with a lot of areas to play, bike, walk and maintained by HOA for you!
Come and see our huge 7.2 home theater setup right in your living room and how it will take your next movie night or Game night with your guests to next level and wow your guests!
2 Parks inside the community with picnic area, Shelter, Basket ball court etc.,
Checkout our rose garden !
2 cars garage and a lot of open parking in front of home.
Walkable distance to Fernwood elementary school & High School.
Model Home video tour - https://youtu.be/1QrFjdYa7kE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19812 37th Dr Se have any available units?
19812 37th Dr Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 19812 37th Dr Se have?
Some of 19812 37th Dr Se's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19812 37th Dr Se currently offering any rent specials?
19812 37th Dr Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19812 37th Dr Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 19812 37th Dr Se is pet friendly.
Does 19812 37th Dr Se offer parking?
Yes, 19812 37th Dr Se offers parking.
Does 19812 37th Dr Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19812 37th Dr Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19812 37th Dr Se have a pool?
No, 19812 37th Dr Se does not have a pool.
Does 19812 37th Dr Se have accessible units?
No, 19812 37th Dr Se does not have accessible units.
Does 19812 37th Dr Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19812 37th Dr Se has units with dishwashers.
Does 19812 37th Dr Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 19812 37th Dr Se does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mill Creek East 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMill Creek East 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Mill Creek East Apartments with GaragesMill Creek East Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mill Creek East Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Bothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WA
Artondale, WAWhite Center, WAOak Harbor, WASilver Firs, WALake Stevens, WAMount Vernon, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College