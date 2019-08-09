All apartments in Mill Creek East
Find more places like 19418 22nd Ave SE #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
19418 22nd Ave SE #B
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

19418 22nd Ave SE #B

19418 22nd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek East
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19418 22nd Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bed/ 2.5 bth Duplex W/ New Carpet, Paint & Fenced Bykd! - This 4 bed 2.5 bath duplex in Bothell includes a 2 car garage and fully fenced backyard. Downstairs is the kitchen, living room, dining room and a half bathroom. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms including a master suite with walk in closet and bathroom. This home is within walking distance of parks, bus lines, I-5, 405 and shopping.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE3847552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19418 22nd Ave SE #B have any available units?
19418 22nd Ave SE #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 19418 22nd Ave SE #B have?
Some of 19418 22nd Ave SE #B's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19418 22nd Ave SE #B currently offering any rent specials?
19418 22nd Ave SE #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19418 22nd Ave SE #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 19418 22nd Ave SE #B is pet friendly.
Does 19418 22nd Ave SE #B offer parking?
Yes, 19418 22nd Ave SE #B offers parking.
Does 19418 22nd Ave SE #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19418 22nd Ave SE #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19418 22nd Ave SE #B have a pool?
No, 19418 22nd Ave SE #B does not have a pool.
Does 19418 22nd Ave SE #B have accessible units?
No, 19418 22nd Ave SE #B does not have accessible units.
Does 19418 22nd Ave SE #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 19418 22nd Ave SE #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19418 22nd Ave SE #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 19418 22nd Ave SE #B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mill Creek East 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMill Creek East 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Mill Creek East Apartments with GaragesMill Creek East Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mill Creek East Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Bothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WA
Artondale, WAWhite Center, WAOak Harbor, WASilver Firs, WALake Stevens, WAMount Vernon, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College