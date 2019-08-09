19418 22nd Ave SE #B

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bed/ 2.5 bth Duplex W/ New Carpet, Paint & Fenced Bykd! - This 4 bed 2.5 bath duplex in Bothell includes a 2 car garage and fully fenced backyard. Downstairs is the kitchen, living room, dining room and a half bathroom. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms including a master suite with walk in closet and bathroom. This home is within walking distance of parks, bus lines, I-5, 405 and shopping.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



(RLNE3847552)