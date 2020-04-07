Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

17516 14th Dr. SE Available 04/06/20 Great Neighborhood!!! - House is available for rent as early as April 6, 2020. Beautifully updated home w/updated granite and backsplash, laminate flooring throughout the main floor. Open concept, light-filled living spaces w/fireplace. Outside there is a new composite entertainment sized deck overlooks low maintenance yard. Huge master bath with a newer custom shower. There are two additional bedrooms on the upper level, a second full bath, & office or Bonus rm. No smoking and no pets.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,100 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



