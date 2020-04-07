All apartments in Mill Creek East
17516 14th Dr. SE
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

17516 14th Dr. SE

17516 14th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

17516 14th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
17516 14th Dr. SE Available 04/06/20 Great Neighborhood!!! - House is available for rent as early as April 6, 2020. Beautifully updated home w/updated granite and backsplash, laminate flooring throughout the main floor. Open concept, light-filled living spaces w/fireplace. Outside there is a new composite entertainment sized deck overlooks low maintenance yard. Huge master bath with a newer custom shower. There are two additional bedrooms on the upper level, a second full bath, & office or Bonus rm. No smoking and no pets.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,100 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5582853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17516 14th Dr. SE have any available units?
17516 14th Dr. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 17516 14th Dr. SE have?
Some of 17516 14th Dr. SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17516 14th Dr. SE currently offering any rent specials?
17516 14th Dr. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17516 14th Dr. SE pet-friendly?
No, 17516 14th Dr. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 17516 14th Dr. SE offer parking?
No, 17516 14th Dr. SE does not offer parking.
Does 17516 14th Dr. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17516 14th Dr. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17516 14th Dr. SE have a pool?
No, 17516 14th Dr. SE does not have a pool.
Does 17516 14th Dr. SE have accessible units?
No, 17516 14th Dr. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 17516 14th Dr. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17516 14th Dr. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17516 14th Dr. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17516 14th Dr. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
