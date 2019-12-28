All apartments in Mill Creek East
Find more places like 16916 42nd Dr SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
16916 42nd Dr SE
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

16916 42nd Dr SE

16916 42nd Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek East
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

16916 42nd Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Gorgeous, Spacious, Four Bedroom Home Available in Bothell!

Features:
- 4 bed/2.5 bath single family home
- Kitchen includes refrigerator, range/oven, microwave and garbage disposal
- Washer/Dryer in home
- Fireplace
- Garage.

Close to Tambark Creek Park, nearby schools include Tambark Creek Elementary, Gateway Middle School, Henry M Jackson High School, among others.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities.
No pets allowed.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 16916 42nd Dr SE, Bothell, Washington 98012.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/16916-42Nd-Dr-Se-Bothell-WA-98012.

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5404788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16916 42nd Dr SE have any available units?
16916 42nd Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 16916 42nd Dr SE have?
Some of 16916 42nd Dr SE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16916 42nd Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
16916 42nd Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16916 42nd Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 16916 42nd Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 16916 42nd Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 16916 42nd Dr SE offers parking.
Does 16916 42nd Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16916 42nd Dr SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16916 42nd Dr SE have a pool?
No, 16916 42nd Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 16916 42nd Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 16916 42nd Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 16916 42nd Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16916 42nd Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16916 42nd Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16916 42nd Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mill Creek East 2 BedroomsMill Creek East Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mill Creek East Apartments with PoolMill Creek East Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Mill Creek East Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WA
Burlington, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College