Gorgeous, Spacious, Four Bedroom Home Available in Bothell!



Features:

- 4 bed/2.5 bath single family home

- Kitchen includes refrigerator, range/oven, microwave and garbage disposal

- Washer/Dryer in home

- Fireplace

- Garage.



Close to Tambark Creek Park, nearby schools include Tambark Creek Elementary, Gateway Middle School, Henry M Jackson High School, among others.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities.

No pets allowed.

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 16916 42nd Dr SE, Bothell, Washington 98012.



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/16916-42Nd-Dr-Se-Bothell-WA-98012.



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



