Amenities
Gorgeous, Spacious, Four Bedroom Home Available in Bothell!
Features:
- 4 bed/2.5 bath single family home
- Kitchen includes refrigerator, range/oven, microwave and garbage disposal
- Washer/Dryer in home
- Fireplace
- Garage.
Close to Tambark Creek Park, nearby schools include Tambark Creek Elementary, Gateway Middle School, Henry M Jackson High School, among others.
Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities.
No pets allowed.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 16916 42nd Dr SE, Bothell, Washington 98012.
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/16916-42Nd-Dr-Se-Bothell-WA-98012.
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5404788)