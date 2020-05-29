All apartments in Mercer Island
Find more places like 8415 36th Avenue SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mercer Island, WA
/
8415 36th Avenue SE
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

8415 36th Avenue SE

8415 SE 36th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mercer Island
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8415 SE 36th St, Mercer Island, WA 98040
Madrona Crest

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walkable Community on Mercer Island - ***House Showing Friday 9/27/19 from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM***

Stroll to your morning java, play in the best parks and soak in all that is Mercer Island.This home features a large living room with large windows that fill the space with light and a wood burning fireplace, a nice sized galley kitchen, 3 spacious bedrooms and a large rec room in the finished daylight basement with built in shelving and terra-cotta colored tile flooring. Easy access to shops, restaurants and I-90.

Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#951

(RLNE5170992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8415 36th Avenue SE have any available units?
8415 36th Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.
How much is rent in Mercer Island, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mercer Island Rent Report.
Is 8415 36th Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
8415 36th Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 36th Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8415 36th Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 8415 36th Avenue SE offer parking?
No, 8415 36th Avenue SE does not offer parking.
Does 8415 36th Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8415 36th Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 36th Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 8415 36th Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 8415 36th Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 8415 36th Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 36th Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8415 36th Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8415 36th Avenue SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8415 36th Avenue SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr
Mercer Island, WA 98040
Hadley
2601 76th Ave SE
Mercer Island, WA 98040
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St
Mercer Island, WA 98040
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE
Mercer Island, WA 98040
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE
Mercer Island, WA 98040

Similar Pages

Mercer Island 1 BedroomsMercer Island 2 Bedrooms
Mercer Island Apartments with BalconyMercer Island Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mercer Island Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WA
University Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Mercer Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College