8415 36th Avenue SE

Amenities
Walkable Community on Mercer Island - ***House Showing Friday 9/27/19 from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM***
Stroll to your morning java, play in the best parks and soak in all that is Mercer Island.This home features a large living room with large windows that fill the space with light and a wood burning fireplace, a nice sized galley kitchen, 3 spacious bedrooms and a large rec room in the finished daylight basement with built in shelving and terra-cotta colored tile flooring. Easy access to shops, restaurants and I-90.
Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available
#951
(RLNE5170992)