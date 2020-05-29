8415 36th Avenue SE

Amenities

Walkable Community on Mercer Island - ***House Showing Friday 9/27/19 from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM***



Stroll to your morning java, play in the best parks and soak in all that is Mercer Island.This home features a large living room with large windows that fill the space with light and a wood burning fireplace, a nice sized galley kitchen, 3 spacious bedrooms and a large rec room in the finished daylight basement with built in shelving and terra-cotta colored tile flooring. Easy access to shops, restaurants and I-90.



Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available



