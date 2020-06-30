5420 96th Ave SE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport on-site laundry parking internet access

Wonderful Mercer Island Private Waterfront Home w/Covered Dock, Large Waterside Yard & Big Deck for Entertaining. Totally remodel (effective year built) in 2002 w/level entry, hardwood floors, large living room, kitchen, powder rm & Jack & Jill bath for the two large bedrooms on the main level. Upstairs: Grand Master Suite w/your own deck & fireplace! Downstairs: Guest room & bath, office area & large rec-room leading to the backyard & waterfront! Gorgeous Views of Mt. Rainier, Herons & Bald Eagles! Pets case by case. See property description included.



Terms: Minimum 12-month lease