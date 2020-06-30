All apartments in Mercer Island
Mercer Island, WA
5420 96th Ave SE
5420 96th Ave SE

5420 96th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Mercer Island
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Location

5420 96th Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA 98040
Cay Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Wonderful Mercer Island Private Waterfront Home w/Covered Dock, Large Waterside Yard & Big Deck for Entertaining. Totally remodel (effective year built) in 2002 w/level entry, hardwood floors, large living room, kitchen, powder rm & Jack & Jill bath for the two large bedrooms on the main level. Upstairs: Grand Master Suite w/your own deck & fireplace! Downstairs: Guest room & bath, office area & large rec-room leading to the backyard & waterfront! Gorgeous Views of Mt. Rainier, Herons & Bald Eagles! Pets case by case. See property description included.

Terms: Minimum 12-month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 96th Ave SE have any available units?
5420 96th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.
How much is rent in Mercer Island, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mercer Island Rent Report.
What amenities does 5420 96th Ave SE have?
Some of 5420 96th Ave SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 96th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
5420 96th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 96th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5420 96th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 5420 96th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 5420 96th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 5420 96th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5420 96th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 96th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 5420 96th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 5420 96th Ave SE have accessible units?
Yes, 5420 96th Ave SE has accessible units.
Does 5420 96th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5420 96th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

