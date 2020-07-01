5218 Forest Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA 98040 Carrs Lake Side
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Older Mercer Island home. One floor. - Property Id: 246202
Lovely Mercer Island home with plenty of parking. Home is one floor with character. Large yard and great deck. Mid island location. Pets OK. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246202 Property Id 246202
(RLNE5647897)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5218 Forest Ave SE have any available units?
5218 Forest Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.