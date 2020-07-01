All apartments in Mercer Island
5218 Forest Ave SE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

5218 Forest Ave SE

5218 Forest Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5218 Forest Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA 98040
Carrs Lake Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Older Mercer Island home. One floor. - Property Id: 246202

Lovely Mercer Island home with plenty of parking. Home is one floor with character. Large yard and great deck. Mid island location. Pets OK.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246202
Property Id 246202

(RLNE5647897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5218 Forest Ave SE have any available units?
5218 Forest Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.
How much is rent in Mercer Island, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mercer Island Rent Report.
What amenities does 5218 Forest Ave SE have?
Some of 5218 Forest Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5218 Forest Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
5218 Forest Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5218 Forest Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5218 Forest Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 5218 Forest Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 5218 Forest Ave SE offers parking.
Does 5218 Forest Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5218 Forest Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5218 Forest Ave SE have a pool?
No, 5218 Forest Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 5218 Forest Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 5218 Forest Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5218 Forest Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5218 Forest Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

