5218 Forest Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Older Mercer Island home. One floor. - Property Id: 246202



Lovely Mercer Island home with plenty of parking. Home is one floor with character. Large yard and great deck. Mid island location. Pets OK.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246202

Property Id 246202



(RLNE5647897)