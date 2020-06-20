All apartments in Mercer Island
4315 92nd Ave SE

4315 92nd Avenue Southeast · (206) 427-0863
Location

4315 92nd Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA 98040
Lucas Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Large custom built 1-owner home. Virtual Property Tour at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jfBsH9y4nTJ (Copy and paste this web address into your web browser ) Enjoy a peaceful/flat/mature property w/almost 1/2 acre of back & side yards. Solid house w/hardwoods on main, Large living room, storage galore/huge 2 car gar/ unfinished basement . Large Patio/deck area off kitchen, nice practical floor plan. Mid-island location between Library and High School, award winning schools, minutes to downtown MI/Bellevue/Seattle

Terms: $3700 per month plus Utilities for 12 months lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 92nd Ave SE have any available units?
4315 92nd Ave SE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4315 92nd Ave SE have?
Some of 4315 92nd Ave SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4315 92nd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
4315 92nd Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 92nd Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 4315 92nd Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer Island.
Does 4315 92nd Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 4315 92nd Ave SE does offer parking.
Does 4315 92nd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4315 92nd Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 92nd Ave SE have a pool?
No, 4315 92nd Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 4315 92nd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 4315 92nd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 92nd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4315 92nd Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4315 92nd Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4315 92nd Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
