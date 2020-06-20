4315 92nd Ave SE

Amenities
Large custom built 1-owner home. Virtual Property Tour at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jfBsH9y4nTJ (Copy and paste this web address into your web browser ) Enjoy a peaceful/flat/mature property w/almost 1/2 acre of back & side yards. Solid house w/hardwoods on main, Large living room, storage galore/huge 2 car gar/ unfinished basement . Large Patio/deck area off kitchen, nice practical floor plan. Mid-island location between Library and High School, award winning schools, minutes to downtown MI/Bellevue/Seattle
Terms: $3700 per month plus Utilities for 12 months lease