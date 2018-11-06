All apartments in Mercer Island
Location

2500 81st Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA 98040
North Mercer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath- Mercer Island! - Welcome to this new, stylish Mercer Island Condo just steps away from the transit center, new light rail station & Luther Burbank Park! Move right in and enjoy a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with new flooring, an updated granite/cherry kitchen & designer bathrooms. Its open layout features a fireplace in the living room, spacious dining area & full length windows overlooking a peaceful deck. Your master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom & make-up desk. Washer/ dryer in building. Water/Sewer/Garbage included in your rent! 1 parking space and additional storage also comes with your new apartment! 1 extra parking space available with additional fee.

Call Quorum Real Estate to schedule your viewing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5642789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 81st Ave SE #305 have any available units?
2500 81st Ave SE #305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.
How much is rent in Mercer Island, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mercer Island Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 81st Ave SE #305 have?
Some of 2500 81st Ave SE #305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 81st Ave SE #305 currently offering any rent specials?
2500 81st Ave SE #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 81st Ave SE #305 pet-friendly?
No, 2500 81st Ave SE #305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer Island.
Does 2500 81st Ave SE #305 offer parking?
Yes, 2500 81st Ave SE #305 offers parking.
Does 2500 81st Ave SE #305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 81st Ave SE #305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 81st Ave SE #305 have a pool?
No, 2500 81st Ave SE #305 does not have a pool.
Does 2500 81st Ave SE #305 have accessible units?
No, 2500 81st Ave SE #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 81st Ave SE #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 81st Ave SE #305 does not have units with dishwashers.

