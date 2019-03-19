All apartments in Medina
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2451 78th ave N.E

2451 78th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2451 78th Avenue Northeast, Medina, WA 98039
Medina

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
bbq/grill
extra storage
Charming 2 bed/1 bath Rambler in nice Medina neighborhood. - Charming rambler in quiet Medina neighborhood.
Nice open floor plan with quick access to the 520:
Features include:

- 2 large living rooms, fireplace
- 2 bedrooms Approx: 12x14 ft, 10x12 ft)
-Full size bath with lots of extra storage
-Carport and storage shed
-LARGE,quiet backyard with covered back patio. Great for BBQ
- Raised bed for gardening.
-Nearby schools include Three Points Elementary School, St. Thomas School and Clyde Hill Elementary School.
-The closest grocery store is Medina Grocery Store.

1st + deposit gets you in with good credit.

Small pets considered.

Offered by WPI Real Estate.

For more information please call (206-522-8127 ext 145 or email: rliang@wpirealestate.com.

(RLNE4592257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
