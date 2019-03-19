2451 78th ave N.E

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport fireplace bbq/grill extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 bed/1 bath Rambler in nice Medina neighborhood. - Charming rambler in quiet Medina neighborhood.

Nice open floor plan with quick access to the 520:

Features include:



- 2 large living rooms, fireplace

- 2 bedrooms Approx: 12x14 ft, 10x12 ft)

-Full size bath with lots of extra storage

-Carport and storage shed

-LARGE,quiet backyard with covered back patio. Great for BBQ

- Raised bed for gardening.

-Nearby schools include Three Points Elementary School, St. Thomas School and Clyde Hill Elementary School.

-The closest grocery store is Medina Grocery Store.



1st + deposit gets you in with good credit.



Small pets considered.



Offered by WPI Real Estate.



For more information please call (206-522-8127 ext 145 or email: rliang@wpirealestate.com.



(RLNE4592257)