2451 78th ave N.E

Amenities
Charming 2 bed/1 bath Rambler in nice Medina neighborhood. - Charming rambler in quiet Medina neighborhood.
Nice open floor plan with quick access to the 520:
Features include:
- 2 large living rooms, fireplace
- 2 bedrooms Approx: 12x14 ft, 10x12 ft)
-Full size bath with lots of extra storage
-Carport and storage shed
-LARGE,quiet backyard with covered back patio. Great for BBQ
- Raised bed for gardening.
-Nearby schools include Three Points Elementary School, St. Thomas School and Clyde Hill Elementary School.
-The closest grocery store is Medina Grocery Store.
1st + deposit gets you in with good credit.
Small pets considered.
Offered by WPI Real Estate.
For more information please call (206-522-8127 ext 145 or email: rliang@wpirealestate.com.
(RLNE4592257)