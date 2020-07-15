1845 Evergreen Point Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Luxury Ranch Home - Totally remodeled two years ago. Located right next to famous 18th street on Evergreen Point Road .This House has a perfect floor plan. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2200 sq ft all in one level .



Featuring an owner’s suite w/walk-in closet & custom designed private bath,

Open spacious den w/ built in cabinets.

Updated w/quality materials, gourmet kitchen,SS appliances, lg island,

2 Fireplaces

Vaulted ceilings,

Wall of windows to backyard.

Double garage & Mud/Laundry Room

View of Bellevue skyline.

Includes yard service.

Easy access to 520 Hwy. Must See!!



TO APPLY: www.RealtyProsNW.com



See rental criteria for details before applying.

https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud



