1845 Evergreen Point Rd

Amenities
Luxury Ranch Home - Totally remodeled two years ago. Located right next to famous 18th street on Evergreen Point Road .This House has a perfect floor plan. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2200 sq ft all in one level .
Featuring an owner’s suite w/walk-in closet & custom designed private bath,
Open spacious den w/ built in cabinets.
Updated w/quality materials, gourmet kitchen,SS appliances, lg island,
2 Fireplaces
Vaulted ceilings,
Wall of windows to backyard.
Double garage & Mud/Laundry Room
View of Bellevue skyline.
Includes yard service.
Easy access to 520 Hwy. Must See!!
TO APPLY: www.RealtyProsNW.com
See rental criteria for details before applying.
https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud
(RLNE4861036)