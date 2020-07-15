All apartments in Medina
Find more places like 1845 Evergreen Point Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medina, WA
/
1845 Evergreen Point Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1845 Evergreen Point Rd

1845 Evergreen Point Road · (888) 425-9457
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1845 Evergreen Point Road, Medina, WA 98039
Medina

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1845 Evergreen Point Rd · Avail. now

$6,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Luxury Ranch Home - Totally remodeled two years ago. Located right next to famous 18th street on Evergreen Point Road .This House has a perfect floor plan. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2200 sq ft all in one level .

Featuring an owner’s suite w/walk-in closet & custom designed private bath,
Open spacious den w/ built in cabinets.
Updated w/quality materials, gourmet kitchen,SS appliances, lg island,
2 Fireplaces
Vaulted ceilings,
Wall of windows to backyard.
Double garage & Mud/Laundry Room
View of Bellevue skyline.
Includes yard service.
Easy access to 520 Hwy. Must See!!

TO APPLY: www.RealtyProsNW.com

See rental criteria for details before applying.
https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud

(RLNE4861036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 Evergreen Point Rd have any available units?
1845 Evergreen Point Rd has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1845 Evergreen Point Rd have?
Some of 1845 Evergreen Point Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 Evergreen Point Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1845 Evergreen Point Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 Evergreen Point Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1845 Evergreen Point Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1845 Evergreen Point Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1845 Evergreen Point Rd offers parking.
Does 1845 Evergreen Point Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1845 Evergreen Point Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 Evergreen Point Rd have a pool?
No, 1845 Evergreen Point Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1845 Evergreen Point Rd have accessible units?
No, 1845 Evergreen Point Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 Evergreen Point Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1845 Evergreen Point Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1845 Evergreen Point Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1845 Evergreen Point Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1845 Evergreen Point Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMercer Island, WANewcastle, WATukwila, WAKenmore, WACottage Lake, WAWoodinville, WA
Lake Forest Park, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WABurien, WASeaTac, WAWhite Center, WABothell West, WAMountlake Terrace, WAFairwood, WAMill Creek East, WANormandy Park, WAMartha Lake, WADes Moines, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity