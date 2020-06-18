All apartments in Medical Lake
Find more places like 905 E Spence St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medical Lake, WA
/
905 E Spence St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

905 E Spence St

905 Spence Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Medical Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

905 Spence Street, Medical Lake, WA 99022

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 BED, 2.5 BATH - MEDICAL LAKE - PET FRIENDLY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home in Medical Lake. All the upgrades including stainless appliances, hardwook floors and plenty of space for the family. Summer will be a breeze with the central air large back yard. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity!!

AMENTIES: STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, GARBAGE DISPOSAL, 2 CAR GARAGE, CENTRAL A/C, WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS, FENCED BACKYARD, PATIO, SPRINKLER SYSTEM, STORAGE SHED, UP TO 2 PETS OKAY, NO SMOKING

HURRY! Schedule a showing and/or get on the waiting list today! Click on the SCHEDULE VIEWING button on our website.

***DO NOT DISTURB: Solicitation is not allowed at the leasehold premises. Please respect the rights of others and direct all questions to management.***

Madison Real Estate is an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.

BEFORE YOU APPLY - Please consider the following before submitting and paying for a rental application: Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must submit an application. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) verify personal income is sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. Please be aware that Madison Real Estate and Property Management, Inc. does not accept comprehensive reusable (portable) tenant screening reports.

THE FOLLOWING MAY RESULT IN DENIAL OF YOUR APPLICATION AND/OR OTHER ADVERSE ACTION: credit score below 500, recent bankruptcy, unlawful detainer action (eviction) on your record, poor rental history. Owner and management will screen for criminal convictions for crimes against person or property. There is no automatic exclusion of rental applicants based on criminal history. The following crimes listed, as well as substantially similar crimes, may result in denial of application: Murder; manslaughter; assault; robbery; rape; child molestation; rape of a child; kidnapping; theft; burglary; malicious mischief; arson; reckless burning; delivery of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; manufacturing of a controlled substance. In matters relating to criminal conviction history, circumstances that may be considered include: length of time since conviction, age of individual at time of conduct; evidence of good tenant history before or after conviction or conduct; evidence of rehabilitation efforts; nature of severity of offense(s); and/or number of similar past offenses or lack thereof. Subject to application of state and federal law.

By submitting an application for any unit managed by Madison Real Estate and Property Management, Inc., you agree and verify that you have read and understand our Rental Criteria.

All application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE. Prior to applying we encourage you to thoroughly read and understand the Rent Criteria linked above by clicking on "Submit an Application" link below the Schedule Viewing button. In addition, we encourage you to view the property you are interested in renting prior to submitting an application fee.

CREDHUB specializes as a third party processor in reporting information to the major credit bureaus, TransUnion and Equifax on behalf of its customers who have contracted with CREDHUB to provide such services. Each financially responsible tenant will be subject to a monthly fee of $5.95 for this service.

Our Preventative Maintenance Program entails Madison Real Estate and Property Management, Inc. mailing you the exact filters you need for the heating & A/C system every month. Quality filters that are the right size and sent to you at the right time. The vast majority of the time a HVAC system fails is because of a dirty filter. Therefore, all properties with an HVAC system will automatically be enrolled in our program. The cost of this program is $20 per month.

All properties are non-smoking.

Initial Rental Agreement Term is One Year or less. All Agreements end April through August. Renewals may be offered at the end of the initial Rental Agreement term, but are not guaranteed.

Please see more info on this home and all of our rental properties at:

http://www.MadisonSpokane.com

All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Prices and availability are subject to change without notice. Please verify all information at http://www.MadisonSpokane.com or by calling our office.

(RLNE5828744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 E Spence St have any available units?
905 E Spence St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medical Lake, WA.
What amenities does 905 E Spence St have?
Some of 905 E Spence St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 E Spence St currently offering any rent specials?
905 E Spence St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 E Spence St pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 E Spence St is pet friendly.
Does 905 E Spence St offer parking?
Yes, 905 E Spence St does offer parking.
Does 905 E Spence St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 E Spence St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 E Spence St have a pool?
No, 905 E Spence St does not have a pool.
Does 905 E Spence St have accessible units?
No, 905 E Spence St does not have accessible units.
Does 905 E Spence St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 E Spence St has units with dishwashers.
Does 905 E Spence St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 905 E Spence St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Medical Lake 3 BedroomsMedical Lake Apartments with Garage
Medical Lake Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WAPost Falls, ID
Cheney, WALiberty Lake, WA
Airway Heights, WATown and Country, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
Eastern Washington University
Spokane Community College