14809 145th Avenue Court East
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:45 AM

14809 145th Avenue Court East

14809 145th Avenue Court East · (206) 203-5493
Location

14809 145th Avenue Court East, McMillin, WA 98360

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,625

3 Bed · 1.8 Bath · 1930 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Enjoy your Mt Rainier view in this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in High Cedars Golf Club's luxury community. The home has 3 large bedrooms, with the Master bedroom being very large with en-suite and large walk in closet. The kitchen has granite counters plus a breakfast nook. In the Great room and dining room you will find big window that look out to your large entertainment patio and golf course. . Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!
Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14809 145th Avenue Court East have any available units?
14809 145th Avenue Court East has a unit available for $2,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14809 145th Avenue Court East have?
Some of 14809 145th Avenue Court East's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14809 145th Avenue Court East currently offering any rent specials?
14809 145th Avenue Court East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14809 145th Avenue Court East pet-friendly?
Yes, 14809 145th Avenue Court East is pet friendly.
Does 14809 145th Avenue Court East offer parking?
No, 14809 145th Avenue Court East does not offer parking.
Does 14809 145th Avenue Court East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14809 145th Avenue Court East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14809 145th Avenue Court East have a pool?
No, 14809 145th Avenue Court East does not have a pool.
Does 14809 145th Avenue Court East have accessible units?
No, 14809 145th Avenue Court East does not have accessible units.
Does 14809 145th Avenue Court East have units with dishwashers?
No, 14809 145th Avenue Court East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14809 145th Avenue Court East have units with air conditioning?
No, 14809 145th Avenue Court East does not have units with air conditioning.
