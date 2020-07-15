8601 70th St NE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

First Time Rental! Immaculate Marysville Home in Coveted Ridge at Rock Creek Community for Rent!! - Here's your opportunity to live in this impeccably maintained 6 yr old home in Ridge at Rock Creek. Featuring 4 large Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, plus den/office with French Doors. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, island area and plenty of cabinets for storage. Inviting living room with mantle wrapped fireplace and newer carpet. You'll enjoy the spacious and bright Master suite with vaulted ceilings, 5 piece en-suite bath and walk in closet. Full sized 2 car garage, fenced yard, quiet dead end street with spacious driveway as well as off street parking. Full size Washer & Dryer included. All this just minutes from Hwy-9, I-5, the new Walmart, downtown Marysville, Police, Fire, etc. This home will not last long!



Application fee is $40 per person, 18 years of age and older. No pets; no smoking. Funds required for move-in are first month rent, and security deposit equal to one month’s rent.



One small dog up to 30 pounds with additional deposit.



For additional information, or to confirm a personal, tour please contact the following #'s



(425) 737- 8798 - My Assistant (Mon thru Friday 8 am to 5pm)

(206) 419 -3803 - Direct Line (Mon thru Friday 5pm to 8pm & Sat 10am to 5pm)



Showing Times



* Thursday 2pm to 6pm



(RLNE4893250)