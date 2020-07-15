All apartments in Marysville
Last updated July 15 2020

8601 70th St NE

8601 70th Street Northeast · (206) 212-2243
Location

8601 70th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Getchell

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8601 70th St NE · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2273 sqft



Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
First Time Rental! Immaculate Marysville Home in Coveted Ridge at Rock Creek Community for Rent!! - Here's your opportunity to live in this impeccably maintained 6 yr old home in Ridge at Rock Creek. Featuring 4 large Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, plus den/office with French Doors. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, island area and plenty of cabinets for storage. Inviting living room with mantle wrapped fireplace and newer carpet. You'll enjoy the spacious and bright Master suite with vaulted ceilings, 5 piece en-suite bath and walk in closet. Full sized 2 car garage, fenced yard, quiet dead end street with spacious driveway as well as off street parking. Full size Washer & Dryer included. All this just minutes from Hwy-9, I-5, the new Walmart, downtown Marysville, Police, Fire, etc. This home will not last long!

Application fee is $40 per person, 18 years of age and older. No pets; no smoking. Funds required for move-in are first month rent, and security deposit equal to one month’s rent.

One small dog up to 30 pounds with additional deposit.

For additional information, or to confirm a personal, tour please contact the following #'s

(425) 737- 8798 - My Assistant (Mon thru Friday 8 am to 5pm)
(206) 419 -3803 - Direct Line (Mon thru Friday 5pm to 8pm & Sat 10am to 5pm)

Showing Times

* Thursday 2pm to 6pm

(RLNE4893250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8601 70th St NE have any available units?
8601 70th St NE has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8601 70th St NE have?
Some of 8601 70th St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8601 70th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
8601 70th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8601 70th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8601 70th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 8601 70th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 8601 70th St NE offers parking.
Does 8601 70th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8601 70th St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8601 70th St NE have a pool?
No, 8601 70th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 8601 70th St NE have accessible units?
No, 8601 70th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8601 70th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8601 70th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
