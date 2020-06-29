All apartments in Marysville
8428 55th Ave Ne

8428 55th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8428 55th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Pinewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cozy rambler with large fenced in yard. Close to elementary school and I-5. Additional bonus room that would make a great man cave or work area. Updated kitchen and bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8428 55th Ave Ne have any available units?
8428 55th Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8428 55th Ave Ne have?
Some of 8428 55th Ave Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8428 55th Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
8428 55th Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8428 55th Ave Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 8428 55th Ave Ne is pet friendly.
Does 8428 55th Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 8428 55th Ave Ne offers parking.
Does 8428 55th Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8428 55th Ave Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8428 55th Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 8428 55th Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 8428 55th Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 8428 55th Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 8428 55th Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8428 55th Ave Ne has units with dishwashers.

