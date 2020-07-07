808 Columbia, Unit #7

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carport

Marysville 8-Plex - Mid-Century Modern Touches, Avail April 1st! - Move in during month of April....Take advantage of lower rent for first three months. Rent increases to $1040.00 on July 1st.



Enjoy mid-century charm in this spacious upper floor apartment located in the heart of Marysville. Light and bright 1 bed/1 bath apartment provides spacious sun-filled rooms, separate dining area with built-in hutch and slider to large private balcony. This well maintained 8-plex offers a private secured entrance, plus assigned off-street carport parking and additional large indoor storage closet included with rent! Shared laundry on site provided at no cost to tenants.



Budget Friendly...Additional $95 Monthly fee covers all utilities including electricity!



First month's rent, $1200 security deposit and $95.00 Utility fee moves you in!

1 Year lease. No Pets/No Smoking.



Contact Listing Agent for More Information:

Judy Bradley 425-602-1175

www.cbbainrentals.com



No Pets Allowed



