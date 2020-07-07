All apartments in Marysville
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
808 Columbia, Unit #7
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

808 Columbia, Unit #7

808 Columbia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

808 Columbia Ave, Marysville, WA 98270
Downtown Marysville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Marysville 8-Plex - Mid-Century Modern Touches, Avail April 1st! - Move in during month of April....Take advantage of lower rent for first three months. Rent increases to $1040.00 on July 1st.

Enjoy mid-century charm in this spacious upper floor apartment located in the heart of Marysville. Light and bright 1 bed/1 bath apartment provides spacious sun-filled rooms, separate dining area with built-in hutch and slider to large private balcony. This well maintained 8-plex offers a private secured entrance, plus assigned off-street carport parking and additional large indoor storage closet included with rent! Shared laundry on site provided at no cost to tenants.

Budget Friendly...Additional $95 Monthly fee covers all utilities including electricity!

First month's rent, $1200 security deposit and $95.00 Utility fee moves you in!
1 Year lease. No Pets/No Smoking.

Contact Listing Agent for More Information:
Judy Bradley 425-602-1175
www.cbbainrentals.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3316836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Columbia, Unit #7 have any available units?
808 Columbia, Unit #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
Is 808 Columbia, Unit #7 currently offering any rent specials?
808 Columbia, Unit #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Columbia, Unit #7 pet-friendly?
No, 808 Columbia, Unit #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 808 Columbia, Unit #7 offer parking?
Yes, 808 Columbia, Unit #7 offers parking.
Does 808 Columbia, Unit #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Columbia, Unit #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Columbia, Unit #7 have a pool?
No, 808 Columbia, Unit #7 does not have a pool.
Does 808 Columbia, Unit #7 have accessible units?
No, 808 Columbia, Unit #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Columbia, Unit #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Columbia, Unit #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Columbia, Unit #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Columbia, Unit #7 does not have units with air conditioning.
