5402 101st Place NE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3bd/2bth Move-in ready Rambler in Marysville! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rambler in Marysville offers a 1 car garage, fenced in backyard and patio! The home includes a living room with fireplace, kitchen with dining area, and updated flooring throughout. The bedrooms are located towards the back of the home, including the master bedroom with master walk in closet. The home is close to shopping, bus lines and schools.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



(RLNE4239427)