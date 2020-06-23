All apartments in Marysville
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

4709 116th Street NE

4709 116th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Marysville
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

4709 116th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA 98271
Marshall

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3533853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 116th Street NE have any available units?
4709 116th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
Is 4709 116th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
4709 116th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 116th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 4709 116th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 4709 116th Street NE offer parking?
No, 4709 116th Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 4709 116th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4709 116th Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 116th Street NE have a pool?
No, 4709 116th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 4709 116th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 4709 116th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 116th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4709 116th Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4709 116th Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4709 116th Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.
