All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 14704 47th Avenue Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
14704 47th Avenue Northeast
Last updated May 19 2020 at 6:58 PM

14704 47th Avenue Northeast

14704 47th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

14704 47th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA 98271
Smokey Point

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. Plus, now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME ! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14704 47th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
14704 47th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
Is 14704 47th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
14704 47th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14704 47th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 14704 47th Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 14704 47th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 14704 47th Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 14704 47th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14704 47th Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14704 47th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 14704 47th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 14704 47th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 14704 47th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 14704 47th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 14704 47th Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14704 47th Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 14704 47th Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 BedroomsMarysville 2 Bedrooms
Marysville Apartments with GymMarysville Apartments with Parking
Marysville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Bellingham, WAMill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College