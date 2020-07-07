10210 Shoultes Road, Marysville, WA 98270 Kellogg Marsh
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Shoultes Rd - Property Id: 134453
MIL apartment is occupied this is to rent out the main portion of home only. Shared laundry and split utilities. Beautiful updated property conveniently located close to shopping centers and freeway entrances. Features beautiful backyard views of nature! A 135 sqft wooden deck. And a small storage shed onsite. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134453 Property Id 134453
(RLNE4992085)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10210 Shoultes Rd have any available units?
10210 Shoultes Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10210 Shoultes Rd have?
Some of 10210 Shoultes Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10210 Shoultes Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10210 Shoultes Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10210 Shoultes Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10210 Shoultes Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10210 Shoultes Rd offer parking?
No, 10210 Shoultes Rd does not offer parking.
Does 10210 Shoultes Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10210 Shoultes Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10210 Shoultes Rd have a pool?
No, 10210 Shoultes Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10210 Shoultes Rd have accessible units?
No, 10210 Shoultes Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10210 Shoultes Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10210 Shoultes Rd has units with dishwashers.