Martha Lake, WA
227 159th St. SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

227 159th St. SE

227 159th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Martha Lake
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

227 159th Street Southeast, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
227 159th St. SE Available 04/01/19 Spacious House near Mill Creek Town Center - Beautiful and conveniently located home that is just minutes to I-5, schools, and shops. Walking distance to Mill Creek Town Center shopping & restaurants.

Main floor features formal living room/dining room combo; kitchen with island that opens up to a large family room with cozy gas fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Included on main level is a laundry room with nice full size washer and dryer, guest bathroom, walk-out deck, and attached 2-car garage.
The light-filled upstairs features large master bedroom with bathroom, 3 additional bedrooms and one more full bathroom.

Fully enclosed fenced yard with deck for BBQ and parties.

-$45 application fee
-$3,000 security deposit. May be paid in installments.
-1 year lease minimum.
-Small pet(s) negotiable; $50/month pet rent will apply.
-Showings by appointment only

(RLNE3594214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 159th St. SE have any available units?
227 159th St. SE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 227 159th St. SE have?
Some of 227 159th St. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 159th St. SE currently offering any rent specials?
227 159th St. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 159th St. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 159th St. SE is pet friendly.
Does 227 159th St. SE offer parking?
Yes, 227 159th St. SE offers parking.
Does 227 159th St. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 159th St. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 159th St. SE have a pool?
No, 227 159th St. SE does not have a pool.
Does 227 159th St. SE have accessible units?
No, 227 159th St. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 227 159th St. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 159th St. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 159th St. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 159th St. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
