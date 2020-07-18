Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

227 159th St. SE Available 04/01/19 Spacious House near Mill Creek Town Center - Beautiful and conveniently located home that is just minutes to I-5, schools, and shops. Walking distance to Mill Creek Town Center shopping & restaurants.



Main floor features formal living room/dining room combo; kitchen with island that opens up to a large family room with cozy gas fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Included on main level is a laundry room with nice full size washer and dryer, guest bathroom, walk-out deck, and attached 2-car garage.

The light-filled upstairs features large master bedroom with bathroom, 3 additional bedrooms and one more full bathroom.



Fully enclosed fenced yard with deck for BBQ and parties.



-$45 application fee

-$3,000 security deposit. May be paid in installments.

-1 year lease minimum.

-Small pet(s) negotiable; $50/month pet rent will apply.

-Showings by appointment only



(RLNE3594214)