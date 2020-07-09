All apartments in Martha Lake
Home
/
Martha Lake, WA
/
16126 1st Avenue Southeast
Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:01 PM

16126 1st Avenue Southeast

16126 1st Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

16126 1st Ave SE, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
playground
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Charming 4 bedroom + den, 2.5 bath, single family home! *Brand new carpet being installed (as of 5/12/2020 in progress)* Great neighborhood filled with wide streets, kids playground, convenience and a sense of community in Bothell/Mill Creek. Built in 2005, this home features 4 bedrooms upstairs, a den/bedroom downstairs, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,294 soft, and a 2 car garage.Beautifully maintained home with NGPA on back and private community trail. Light and bright floor plan, huge deck at back and lots storage spaces. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout entry, kitchen and family room. Huge kitchen that offers stainless appliances, pantry, smooth glass cook top, enormous center island and plenty of Cabinets. Stylish family room off of kitchen w/built-in gas fireplace. First/last/deposit ($2,000) + $200 non-refundable admin fee. Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No pets. Available now! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16126 1st Avenue Southeast have any available units?
16126 1st Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 16126 1st Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 16126 1st Avenue Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16126 1st Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
16126 1st Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16126 1st Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 16126 1st Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martha Lake.
Does 16126 1st Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 16126 1st Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 16126 1st Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16126 1st Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16126 1st Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 16126 1st Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 16126 1st Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 16126 1st Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 16126 1st Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 16126 1st Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16126 1st Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 16126 1st Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

