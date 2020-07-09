16126 1st Avenue Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Charming 4 bedroom + den, 2.5 bath, single family home! *Brand new carpet being installed (as of 5/12/2020 in progress)* Great neighborhood filled with wide streets, kids playground, convenience and a sense of community in Bothell/Mill Creek. Built in 2005, this home features 4 bedrooms upstairs, a den/bedroom downstairs, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,294 soft, and a 2 car garage.Beautifully maintained home with NGPA on back and private community trail. Light and bright floor plan, huge deck at back and lots storage spaces. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout entry, kitchen and family room. Huge kitchen that offers stainless appliances, pantry, smooth glass cook top, enormous center island and plenty of Cabinets. Stylish family room off of kitchen w/built-in gas fireplace. First/last/deposit ($2,000) + $200 non-refundable admin fee. Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No pets. Available now! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.