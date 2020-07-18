Rent Calculator
Home
/
Martha Lake, WA
/
15 164th St SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15 164th St SW
15 164th Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
15 164th Street Southeast, Martha Lake, WA 98012
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
(RLNE4598155)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 164th St SW have any available units?
15 164th St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Martha Lake, WA
.
What amenities does 15 164th St SW have?
Some of 15 164th St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15 164th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
15 164th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 164th St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 164th St SW is pet friendly.
Does 15 164th St SW offer parking?
No, 15 164th St SW does not offer parking.
Does 15 164th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 164th St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 164th St SW have a pool?
No, 15 164th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 15 164th St SW have accessible units?
No, 15 164th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 15 164th St SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 164th St SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 164th St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 164th St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
