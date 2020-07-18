14811 Meadow Road - 1

Amenities
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage in quiet Martha Lake neighborhood. Monthly rent is $2,200 which includes water/sewer, garbage and landscaping. Tenant is responsible for power and gas.
Deposit of $1,000 required up front. 1st month's rent due at move-in. Last month's pre-paid rent must be paid within the first 6 months of occupancy.
No Smoking and absolutely NO PETS!
Please inquire by email only.
