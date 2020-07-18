All apartments in Martha Lake
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:25 AM

14811 Meadow Road - 1

14811 Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

14811 Meadow Road, Martha Lake, WA 98087

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage in quiet Martha Lake neighborhood. Monthly rent is $2,200 which includes water/sewer, garbage and landscaping. Tenant is responsible for power and gas.
Deposit of $1,000 required up front. 1st month's rent due at move-in. Last month's pre-paid rent must be paid within the first 6 months of occupancy.
No Smoking and absolutely NO PETS!
Please inquire by email only.
Newly renovated townhome duplex in quiet Martha Lake neighborhood. Close to I-5 and 405. No Smoking~ No Pets~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14811 Meadow Road - 1 have any available units?
14811 Meadow Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 14811 Meadow Road - 1 have?
Some of 14811 Meadow Road - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14811 Meadow Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
14811 Meadow Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14811 Meadow Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 14811 Meadow Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martha Lake.
Does 14811 Meadow Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 14811 Meadow Road - 1 offers parking.
Does 14811 Meadow Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14811 Meadow Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14811 Meadow Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 14811 Meadow Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 14811 Meadow Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 14811 Meadow Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14811 Meadow Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14811 Meadow Road - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14811 Meadow Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14811 Meadow Road - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
