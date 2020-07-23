Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

67 Apartments for rent in Maplewood, WA with balconies

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3409 140th St. Ct. NW
3409 140th Street Court Northwest, Maplewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
3 bedroom 1.75 bath home on Peacock Hill - 3 bedroom 1.75 bath home on Peacock Hill This serene 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Peacock Hill
3506 109th St Ct NW
3506 109th Street Court Northwest, Maplewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Split Level 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath on Peacock Hill - Split Level 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath on Peacock Hill 3 bedroom 2.25 bath 1,500 sq ft home is on a corner lot and located in a great neighborhood at the top of Peacock Hill.
Results within 1 mile of Maplewood

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Gig Harbor North
4124 Moonlight Ct
4124 Moonlight Ct, Gig Harbor, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2744 sqft
Spacious Two-story in Harbor Hill - Immaculate four-bedroom home in the Harbor Hills community in Gig Harbor.
Results within 5 miles of Maplewood
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
9 Units Available
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,348
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,931
960 sqft
Located next to Olympic National Park and close to Seattle and Tacoma. Units feature wood-burning fireplaces, large windows and tons of sunlight. 24-hour concierge, gym and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 09:34 AM
5 Units Available
West End
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,343
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Faith Evangelical College & Seminary, Vassault Park, Truman Middle School, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, bus route 10, Puget Creek Natural Area. Amenities include Indoor swimming pool, spa/hot tub, tennis court, pet-friendly apartments, fitness center, walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated March 17 at 06:36 PM
Contact for Availability
Westside
Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Convenient Shore Acres location near Gig Harbor and Tacoma Narrows Airport. Comfortable units with fully equipped kitchens, brick-faced fireplaces, and carpeting. Outdoor basketball court for residents.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2802 12th Ave Ct NW
2802 12th Avenue Court Northwest, Wollochet, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1012 sqft
Welcome to this beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex! With 1,012 sqft of open living space, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a storage/workshop area, this home will not last long! Located at the end of a quiet street,

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
3907 57th Street Ct. NW
3907 57th Street Court Northwest, Artondale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2030 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Gig Harbor home close to Uptown Shopping Center - This beautiful home is approx. 2030 sq. ft. and features a large kitchen with stainless appliances, custom tile backsplash, large island and granite counters.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Artondale
5017 78th Ave NW
5017 78th Avenue Northwest, Artondale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1550 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Artondale Rambler - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rambler is located on a park like setting and is approx. 1550 sq. ft. This home has a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
322 39th Avenue Ct. NW
322 39th Avenue Ct NW, Wollochet, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1183 sqft
Conveniently located 2 bedrooms 1.5 bath Point Fosdick Duplex - 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Townhome style Duplex. Bright Kitchen included are stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Laundry room located off the kitchen, with washer and dryer included.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Artondale
3911 64th Ave. Ct. NW
3911 64th Avenue Court Northwest, Artondale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2115 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Gig Harbor Home w/Quick Access to SR 16 and Tacoma Narrow Bridge!! - Don't miss this lovely 4-bedroom home, only 10 minutes to SR 16 and the Tacoma Narrows Bridge!! This beautiful and LARGE home (over 2100 square feet) features

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Soundview
1716 Firgrove PL NW
1716 Firgrove Place, Wollochet, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1996 sqft
1716 Firgrove PL NW Available 08/01/20 Updated 3 bedroom, 2.75 Rambler in Westbridge Estates home. - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.75 bathroom rambler is located in Westbridge Estates and is approx.. 1996 sq. ft.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13808 Goldman Dr NW
13808 Goldman Drive Northwest, Wauna, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2178 sqft
13808 Goldman Dr NW Available 08/03/20 Coming Soon! - With A View! This lovely bright and sunny home was built in 2007 and offers approximately 2178 square feet of living space. This home features three bedrooms, an office and two full bathrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
14112 57th Ave NW
14112 57th Avenue Northwest, Canterwood, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2500 sqft
Minutes from Highway 16, YMCA, St Anthony's Hospital and shopping. This home is a "Daylight Rambler", approximately 2,500 square feet with Four Bedrooms, and Two and 3/4 Bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Maplewood
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:31 AM
5 Units Available
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
686 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
941 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
58 Units Available
West End
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
9 Units Available
University Place
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
11 Units Available
West End
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
850 sqft
West End location just north of the James Center. Minutes from Highway 16. Refresh body and spirit in the sauna and spa before relaxing poolside. Residences include spacious walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
8 Units Available
West End
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1100 sqft
Short drive to Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Titlow Park. Newly remodeled units with black appliances, two-tone paint, fireplace, balcony/patio. Community offers dog park, jogging track, playground. Close to schools and several parks.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:06 AM
11 Units Available
South Tacoma
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
877 sqft
Comfort, Charm & Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier The Lodge At Madrona offers the lifestyle you've been looking for. We're conveniently located minutes from downtown Tacoma and a short drive from beautiful Gig Harbor.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
7 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1069 sqft
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
16 Units Available
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1050 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:08 AM
6 Units Available
New Tacoma
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,416
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
905 sqft
Ideal downtown location. Lots of urban style along with a fitness center, business center, theater room and garage. Homes include impressive city views, Juliet balconies, high ceilings, and washers and dryers. Walking distance to attractions.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
3 Units Available
Central Tacoma
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
478 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
767 sqft
If you are looking for a welcoming apartment community in the Hilltop area of Tacoma, Washington, then come home to Midtown 15.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Maplewood, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Maplewood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

