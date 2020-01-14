2206 90th St Ct NW

Amenities
Discovery Ridge Rambler with a Mt. Rainier View and Water View!
This spacious Discovery Ridge rambler has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is approx. 2050 sq. ft. with a wonderful view of Mt. Rainier. The kitchen includes all appliances, ample counter space and a view of the mountain. The living room features a cozy fireplace, lots of natural light and opens to a large deck to enjoy the view. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom and includes an oversized walk-in closet. The large laundry room includes a washer and dryer. This home has a two car garage, a large nicely landscaped yard and is located on a cul-de-sac. This home is available partially furnished and landscaping is included. No Smoking and One Small Dog is Negotiable.
www.mcnallymanagement.com
2206 90th Street Ct. NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Rent: $2,150.00/ month
Deposit: $2,050.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 18 month lease available
Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management
No Cats Allowed
