All apartments in Maplewood
Find more places like 2206 90th St Ct NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maplewood, WA
/
2206 90th St Ct NW
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

2206 90th St Ct NW

2206 90th Street Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maplewood
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2206 90th Street Court Northwest, Maplewood, WA 98332

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Discovery Ridge Rambler with a Mt. Rainier View -
Discovery Ridge Rambler with a Mt. Rainier View and Water View!

This spacious Discovery Ridge rambler has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is approx. 2050 sq. ft. with a wonderful view of Mt. Rainier. The kitchen includes all appliances, ample counter space and a view of the mountain. The living room features a cozy fireplace, lots of natural light and opens to a large deck to enjoy the view. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom and includes an oversized walk-in closet. The large laundry room includes a washer and dryer. This home has a two car garage, a large nicely landscaped yard and is located on a cul-de-sac. This home is available partially furnished and landscaping is included. No Smoking and One Small Dog is Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

2206 90th Street Ct. NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Rent: $2,150.00/ month
Deposit: $2,050.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 18 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4416182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 90th St Ct NW have any available units?
2206 90th St Ct NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, WA.
What amenities does 2206 90th St Ct NW have?
Some of 2206 90th St Ct NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 90th St Ct NW currently offering any rent specials?
2206 90th St Ct NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 90th St Ct NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2206 90th St Ct NW is pet friendly.
Does 2206 90th St Ct NW offer parking?
Yes, 2206 90th St Ct NW offers parking.
Does 2206 90th St Ct NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2206 90th St Ct NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 90th St Ct NW have a pool?
No, 2206 90th St Ct NW does not have a pool.
Does 2206 90th St Ct NW have accessible units?
No, 2206 90th St Ct NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 90th St Ct NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2206 90th St Ct NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2206 90th St Ct NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2206 90th St Ct NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Maplewood 3 Bedroom ApartmentsMaplewood Apartments with Balconies
Maplewood Apartments with GaragesMaplewood Apartments with Parking
Maplewood Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WA
Issaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College