2206 90th St Ct NW

Discovery Ridge Rambler with a Mt. Rainier View and Water View!



This spacious Discovery Ridge rambler has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is approx. 2050 sq. ft. with a wonderful view of Mt. Rainier. The kitchen includes all appliances, ample counter space and a view of the mountain. The living room features a cozy fireplace, lots of natural light and opens to a large deck to enjoy the view. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom and includes an oversized walk-in closet. The large laundry room includes a washer and dryer. This home has a two car garage, a large nicely landscaped yard and is located on a cul-de-sac. This home is available partially furnished and landscaping is included. No Smoking and One Small Dog is Negotiable.



2206 90th Street Ct. NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98332



Rent: $2,150.00/ month

Deposit: $2,050.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 18 month lease available



Available Now

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



No Cats Allowed



