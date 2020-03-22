13004 37th Avenue Court Northwest, Maplewood, WA 98332
• 3 bedroom 1900 sq foot • Aging in place accommodations • Landscape maintenance included in rental rate • Central location – 1.5 miles from Costco off Peacock Avenue • Pristine condition • Private established neighborhood
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13004 37th Ave Ct Nw have a pool?
No, 13004 37th Ave Ct Nw does not have a pool.
Does 13004 37th Ave Ct Nw have accessible units?
No, 13004 37th Ave Ct Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 13004 37th Ave Ct Nw have units with air conditioning?
No, 13004 37th Ave Ct Nw does not have units with air conditioning.