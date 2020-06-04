All apartments in Maplewood
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:41 PM

11715 12th Avenue Court Northwest

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11715 12th Avenue Court Northwest, Maplewood, WA 98332

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2128 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Morningside 3 bedroom rambler with attached 3 car garage. Open & bright floorplan, granite counter throughout the kitchen with eating bar and breakfast area. Warm & inviting family room features vaulted ceilings, sky lights. 5 piece master bath. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet & French doors to deck. Separate dining room with wainscoting. Corner lot in a wonderful gated community. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

