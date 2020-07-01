All apartments in Maple Valley
Home
/
Maple Valley, WA
/
27025 229th Pl SE
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

27025 229th Pl SE

27025 229th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

27025 229th Place Southeast, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Five Bedroom, Four bathrooms Single Family House available now!

Unit features:
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Fireplace
- Washer + Dryer included
- Garage
- Private patio
- Porch
- Forced air gas heating

Near multiple stores and restaurants including Pla-Mor Bar & Grill, Ristrettos Coffee and Wine, MOD Pizza.

Rental Terms:
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 27025 229th Pl SE, Maple Valley, King, Washington 98038

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5489021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27025 229th Pl SE have any available units?
27025 229th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
What amenities does 27025 229th Pl SE have?
Some of 27025 229th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27025 229th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
27025 229th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27025 229th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 27025 229th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 27025 229th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 27025 229th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 27025 229th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27025 229th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27025 229th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 27025 229th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 27025 229th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 27025 229th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 27025 229th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27025 229th Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 27025 229th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 27025 229th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.

