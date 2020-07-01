Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Five Bedroom, Four bathrooms Single Family House available now!



Unit features:

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal

- Fireplace

- Washer + Dryer included

- Garage

- Private patio

- Porch

- Forced air gas heating



Near multiple stores and restaurants including Pla-Mor Bar & Grill, Ristrettos Coffee and Wine, MOD Pizza.



Rental Terms:

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 27025 229th Pl SE, Maple Valley, King, Washington 98038



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5489021)